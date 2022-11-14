Job summary



At bp, we are looking for a Payroll and Local Delivery Specialist to join the team in Turkey, Istanbul.



In this position you will be responsible for providing a guidance and information to employees, managers and People and Culture Team (P&C) – Human Resources on employee lifecycle administration process, data changes and Local Delivery compliance related processes as well as managing any associated cases.



The role mainly covers the Turkey Payroll and Local Delivery Specialist objectives on legislative employment lifecycle requirements.



P&C Services are the first point of contact for P&C related matters. The team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.



About the role:



You will have an opportunity to:



• Answer queries on policies, process and redirect P&C queries as required



• Promote the use of customer self-service by coaching customers to utilize the People Portal and P&C tools

• Resolve employee queries at the first point of contact, effectively manage the balance between quality of response and customer experience and the target response time

• Promote using service enabling technologies and execute system transactions as needed

• Generate, maintain and analyze the required databases and support payroll processes



About you:



It would be essential that you hold University degree and have the following experience:



• Minimum 3 years of experience in P&C roles

• Solid knowledge of Payroll processes and P&C systems

• Strong analytical skills and experience in working with databases

• Ability to take initiatives and work as a team player

• Fluency in Turkish and English



