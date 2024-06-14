This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, we are looking for a Payroll and Local Delivery Specialist to join the team in Turkey, Istanbul. In this position you will be responsible for providing a guidance and information to employees, managers and People and Culture Team (P&C) – Human Resources on employee lifecycle administration process, data changes and Local Delivery compliance related processes as well as handling any associated cases.

The role mainly covers the Turkey Payroll and Local Delivery Specialist objectives on legislative employment lifecycle requirements. P&C Services are the first point of contact for P&C related matters.

The team is policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.

You will have an opportunity to:

• Answer queries on policies, process and redirect P&C queries as required

• Promote the use of customer self-service by coaching customers to apply the People Portal and P&C tools

• Resolve employee queries at the first point of contact, effectively manage the balance between quality of response and customer experience and the target response time

• Promote using service enabling technologies and implement system transactions as needed

• Generate, maintain and analyze the required databases and support payroll processes

It would be critical that you hold University degree and have the following experience:

Proven experience in P&C roles

Solid knowledge of Payroll processes and P&C systems

Strong analytical skills and experience in working with databases

Ability to take initiatives and work as a standout colleague

Fluency in Turkish and English languages

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.