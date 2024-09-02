Pensions Administrator

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

The pension administration teams provide administration services to over 60,000 members of the BP Pension Fund which includes several different schemes.

The Administrator will:

Work on one of two administration teams and report to the Team Leader

Managing member calls

Process and manage cases with Service Level Agreement timescales

Check data changes

The team strives to achieve the highest standards of customer service, whilst ensuring all work produced is both accurate and timely.

Key accountabilities:

Preparing transfers out, death's, divorces and pension set up cases

Checking P60's, death acknowledgments and changes of data

Drafting ad-hoc letters

Responding to member’s emails

Supporting projects where required

Role requirements:

The use of Microsoft Office

Adding/Making a positive impact

A good communicator in both written and verbal communication

Ability to work to tight deadlines

Maths and English – GCSE (Grade C/Level 4)

Desirable criteria:

previous pensions administration experience however relevant training will be given

experience of the Procentia system or similar pension administration software

PMI qualifications or progress towards

This is a hybrid working role with 2 days required in the Sunbury office (Tuesdays and Wednesdays).

Why join us?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

