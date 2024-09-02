Pensions Administrator

Entity:Customers & Products
The pension administration teams provide administration services to over 60,000 members of the BP Pension Fund which includes several different schemes.
The Administrator will:
Work on one of two administration teams and report to the Team Leader
Managing member calls
Process and manage cases with Service Level Agreement timescales
Check data changes
The team strives to achieve the highest standards of customer service, whilst ensuring all work produced is both accurate and timely.
Key accountabilities:
Preparing transfers out, death's, divorces and pension set up cases
Checking P60's, death acknowledgments and changes of data
Drafting ad-hoc letters
Responding to member’s emails
Supporting projects where required
Role requirements:
The use of Microsoft Office
Adding/Making a positive impact
A good communicator in both written and verbal communication
Ability to work to tight deadlines
Maths and English – GCSE (Grade C/Level 4)
Desirable criteria:
previous pensions administration experience however relevant training will be given
experience of the Procentia system or similar pension administration software
PMI qualifications or progress towards
This is a hybrid working role with 2 days required in the Sunbury office (Tuesdays and Wednesdays).
Why join us?
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analysis and modelling, Base pay and cash allowances, Benefits plan management, Customer centric thinking, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, International Mobility, Interpreting and applying tax law, Kanban, Legal and regulatory environment and compliance, Long Term Planning, Market Analysis, Offer Management, Project Management, Resource and budget planning, Scrum, Stakeholder Management, Total Reward Management, Variable Pay, Writing skills
