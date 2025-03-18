This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

The Pension Finance and Payroll team is responsible for the end-to-end monthly payrolls serving approximately 41,000 bp Pensioners together with ad-hoc cash payments to the membership daily. As part of this function, the team carry out all the necessary payroll/accounting and record keeping in line with monthly and year end requirements.

The Pensions Finance & Payroll Analyst will work in a small team providing this service, meeting fixed, tight deadlines. The role will report into the Pensions Finance and Payroll Team Leader.

Initially focusing on the Finance side of the team learning bp systems and processes, whilst covering other team members during absence, training will be provided to learn monthly Payroll administration activities and work towards specialisation in future.

This new appointment replaces a team member who is retiring and the successful candidate will join and be supported by an experienced team.

Key accountabilities:

Pensioner Payroll Finance Administration: Assist with end-to-end pensioner payroll finance processing, ensuring accuracy, compliance, and efficiency.

Financial Record-Keeping: Support the reconciliation and maintenance of financial records related to pensioner payroll.

Compliance & Reporting: Ensure payroll and financial data adhere to UK regulations, tax requirements, and company policies.

Operational Improvement: Identify and contribute to opportunities for efficiency in Payroll and related financial operations.

Project Work: Support initiatives related to Payroll, Finance, or broader Pension Fund transformation.

Bank Accounts: Managing Bank Account Administration, being a point of contact to resolve user access to the bank accounts including resetting/adding new accounts

Key requirements:

Some Payroll, Finance or book-keeping experience

Microsoft excel

Desire to progress and develop within the role

Analytical/Problem solving skills

Team Player

Desirable criteria:

Payroll processing/reconciliation in a Finance setting

CIPP Payroll or AAT qualification (or desire to study towards)

Proven understanding of accounting for Payroll

Understanding Pensions including final salary Pension schemes

Additional information:

This is a hybrid working role with 2 days required in the Sunbury office (Tuesdays and Wednesdays).

Why join us?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer service delivery excellence, Customer Service Design, Data Management, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Discovered resource estimation and assurance, Employee and labour relations, Extract, transform and load, Global Perspective, Information Security, Leading transformation, Management Reporting, Managing change, Managing strategic partnerships, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.