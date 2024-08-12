Pensions Support Administrator - Part Time

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

The pension administration teams provide administration services to over 60,000 members of the BP Pension Fund which includes several different schemes.

The Support Administrator will work on one of two administration teams and report to the Team Leader.

The team strives to achieve the highest standards of customer service to members, whilst ensuring all work produced is both accurate and timely.

Core duties include:

Opening and logging the post

indexation and allocation of the post onto the administration system

scanning all incoming documentation

data entry

photocopy original documentation received and issue letters to return them

providing project support where required

Role requirements:

Microsoft Office

Demonstrate the bp values

Take ownership of tasks

Ensure daily deadlines are met

Please note, this role is office based only from bp's Sunbury office.

This is a part time role, 5 days a week at max 4.5 hours per day.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Skills:

Data Entry, Documentations, Office Administration



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.