Pensions Support Administrator - Part Time

Entity:Customers & Products
Business Support Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
The pension administration teams provide administration services to over 60,000 members of the BP Pension Fund which includes several different schemes.
The Support Administrator will work on one of two administration teams and report to the Team Leader.
The team strives to achieve the highest standards of customer service to members, whilst ensuring all work produced is both accurate and timely.
Core duties include:
Opening and logging the post
indexation and allocation of the post onto the administration system
scanning all incoming documentation
data entry
photocopy original documentation received and issue letters to return them
providing project support where required
Role requirements:
Microsoft Office
Demonstrate the bp values
Take ownership of tasks
Ensure daily deadlines are met
Please note, this role is office based only from bp's Sunbury office.
This is a part time role, 5 days a week at max 4.5 hours per day.
Why join us?
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Data Entry, Documentations, Office Administration
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.