People Advisor (HR Business Partner)

Job summary

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.



We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.



It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.





Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our People & Culture Team and advance your career as a



P&C Advisor (HR Business Partner)





We are looking for a People Advisor to strengthen bp’s Nordic People & Culture team.

The People & Culture (P&C) Advisor is responsible for delivering the people plan that enables the business to achieve its goals, providing support for a broad spectrum of P&C activities based on experience in this field and ensuring consistent and effective delivery of initiatives and projects in line with local legislation, bp policy and standard processes.

You will be supporting bp’s businesses in the Nordic countries (Denmark, Finland, Greenland, Norway and Sweden), as well as being a part of the European People & Culture team. Our office is located in Stockholm, Sweden. This will be an opportunity to gain experience from working in a truly global company.

P&C partnering enables emotionally connected leaders to unlock their own potential and that of their diverse teams, through a deep understanding of our organization and its challenges. We are trusted partners to our supported business. We foster strategic teamwork across P&C to deliver what’s right for our people and bp.

In this role You will:

Partner with other agile pooled resources to execute activities prioritized by the regional consulting lead.

Develop a deep understanding of the supported business and focus on driving and delivering organizational change initiatives.

Partner closely with non-agile business partners and regional consulting leads to agree and define product outcomes/what success looks like for agile project deliverables.

Deliver people & culture advisory support to leaders in an agile team and may facilitate resolution of everyday queries and coaching to drive engagement, pre-empting and resolving employee relations (ER) cases and ensuring that diversity and inclusion are a foundation of the business people plan and supported throughout all people management activity.

Collaborate with non-agile business partners and other pooled resources to drive talent management initiatives, enabling people to build the capabilities our business values, and ensuring implementation of focused talent management processes that are aligned to business priorities and objectives, developing impact on organizational effectiveness.

Enable a compliant and high-performance culture through aligned performance management, reward and recognition frameworks, managing the delivery of integrated reward/recognition solutions to the business and overseeing the annual reward process.

Demonstrate best practices and identify efficiencies and opportunities for alignments across entities based on deep experience delivering agile projects across a variety of businesses across bp.

Demonstrate agile methodologies to maximize value to end customers (non-agile business partners, business leaders, and employees).

Participate in cross-functional agile projects.

Ensure personal and team compliance with the function's safety and ethics rules and processes, follow procedures, and provide an exemplary display of bp's beliefs.

Support organization in matters regarding local legislation, union agreements and local policies.

Be the local interface between bp Nordic entities, local payroll system and Workday/ Shared Services.

Participate in works council and union consultations, CBA (union agreements) and base pay reviews, Local Health & Safety boards.

Be part of annual performance process, Base pay reviews, Sharematch, Equity programs, SIP, (Castrol Sales incentive program), Reward manager data.

Coach and support line managers on people agenda, people issues, organizational matters.

What You will need to be successful: