Job summary

Would you like to be our People Analytics Advisor in bp, partnering with the centres of expertise, integrators, and services teams? Apply technical expertise (process and technology) to deliver stable operations alongside projects and innovation. Become a trusted business adviser providing ad hoc analytics as well as ensuring client groups are using all available reporting and analytic tools.



A successful candidate will combine subject matter knowledge, technical expertise, and an ability to understand complex problems!



The People Analytics Integrator team educates the business on the availability and intended usage of P&C data, working with our customer groups and technical teams on the development of new tools and providing analysis and insights for assigned support areas.

About the role:

Supporting the People Analytics relationship with Entity and Centre of Excellence needs. Working closely with colleagues to ensure solutions / products co-exist seamlessly across P&C

Gain an in-depth knowledge of the BP reporting environment and available tools to access gaps or present available options as issues arise.

Understanding the business requirements and acting as a trusted advisor to develop solutions to complex problems, driving the required outcomes. Provide insights (both solicited and unsolicited) to respective client groups on patterns in data sources.

Research and resolve process and technical problems, unexpected results or process flaws and recommend solutions or alternate methods to meet requirements. Supporting BP to be a thought-leader in the relevant technology space through ongoing external networking and tech landscape analysis

Experience and job requirements:



Degree or professional qualification in a relevant field, or equivalent experience.

Experience in HR information systems, business analysis, process development/documentation and supporting HR business

Relevant experience with data analytics, knowledge of HR guidelines and standard methodologies. Adept at working on multiple concurrent projects with nominal supervision. Microsoft Office skills, extensive understanding / experience using Excel.



Technical Capability:



Experience in the design and delivery of visually appealing presentations, to share performance analysis with senior partners. Experience of translating business requirements into functional designs and everyday terms.

Exhibit strong security and confidentiality practices with a commitment to total discretion and data privacy is essential.

Problem solving, troubleshooting and analytical skills, coupled with a high level of numeracy and curiosity to get to the root cause and continuously learning.



Business Capability:



Develop an understanding of HR practices and policies, as operated within BP. Partner management – ability to engage with and influence business partners. Uses partnering, basic consultancy skills and a ‘coach approach’ to build trust. Is continually enhancing skills in active listening, influencing and communication.

Outstanding verbal and written communication skills to interact with functional and technical colleagues, and end users, with a passion for customer service.

Ability to prioritize workload and execute tasks independently, providing timely follow-up and resolution.



Leadership & EQ Capability:



Experience of succeeding in complex and changing environments, including ability to work effectively in a fast-paced environment and handle daily planned and unplanned operational activities.

Applies judgement and common sense at scale - demonstrates interest in learning global understanding of the wider business in support of cross Entity/border working and ability to apply sound judgement/wise counsel.



Desirable Criteria:



Experience working within a global organisation, including using social media style tools to support communications and engagement across time zones.



