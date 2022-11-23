Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. People Analytics Data and Systems Specialist

People Analytics Data and Systems Specialist

  • Location India - Maharashtra - Pune
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category HR Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142704BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Responsible for managing an HR Services team ensuring excellence in service delivery which may include ensuring effective employee query and problem/escalation resolution, resolving complex queries and problems raised by the customer, providing expertise on process and policy applicability or providing advice and guidance on reporting content and the reporting processes.

Key Accountability

  • Provide subject matter expertise across all areas of operational activity to the GBS HR Services teams in Pune and Kuala Lumpur
  • Provide support for all operational processes relating to ingestion, transformation and management of data within the Data Lake
  • Act as an escalation point to support the GBS HR Services team in Kuala Lumpur, including data investigation and troubleshooting
  • Ensure all activities are completed in compliance with data privacy regulations
  • Lead on ad hoc data activities as required
  • Strong data, systems or process background
  • Experience of supporting reporting or analytics, ideally within data warehousing or big data solutions
  • Proficiency in SQL to query data sets, investigate and understand data problems
  • Experience of different data domains and working with large volumes of data
  • Experience of application management, system design, change/release management
  • Project delivery experience
  • Experience of working as part of a remote team, especially within a service delivery environment Knowledge/experience of Microsoft Azure
  • Competence in Power BI and Power App
  • Experience of working with HR/people data and data privacy principles
  • Experience of working within an AGILE framework
  • 7-10yrs of overall work experience.
  • Graduation Mandatory

