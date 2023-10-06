People Analytics Data and Systems Specialist

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for managing an HR Services team ensuring excellence in service delivery which may include ensuring effective employee query and problem/escalation resolution, resolving complex queries and problems raised by the customer, providing expertise on process and policy applicability or providing advice and guidance on reporting content and the reporting processes.



Job Description:

Key Accountability Provide subject matter expertise across all areas of operational activity to the GBS HR Services teams in Pune and Kuala LumpurProvide support for all operational processes relating to ingestion, transformation and management of data within the Data LakeAct as an escalation point to support the GBS HR Services team in Kuala Lumpur, including data investigation and troubleshootingEnsure all activities are completed in compliance with data privacy regulationsLead on ad hoc data activities as requiredStrong data, systems or process backgroundExperience of supporting reporting or analytics, ideally within data warehousing or big data solutionsProficiency in SQL to query data sets, investigate and understand data problemsExperience of different data domains and working with large volumes of dataExperience of application management, system design, change/release managementProject delivery experienceExperience of working as part of a remote team, especially within a service delivery environment Knowledge/experience of Microsoft AzureCompetence in Power BI and Power App Experience of working with HR/people data and data privacy principlesExperience of working within an AGILE framework7-10yrs of overall work experience.Graduation Mandatory



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.