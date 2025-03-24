This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As we transition from an oil company to an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.



We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.



We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.



The People Analytics Lead for the Transformation CoE serves to enable greater insight into the totality of people related transformation activity across bp, providing an integrated approach to organizational design. The Lead works closely with entity design teams and transformation teams to enable their transformations bringing leading organizational design expertise and OrgVue technical know-how to serve client groups across bp.



The role supports the People Analytics Lead roles for each of the businesses and functions and is part of the People Analytics team, within People, Culture & Communications (PC&C).



What you will do:

Leverage organizational design capabilities to help drive transformation activity across businesses in support of the people analytics business leads.

Maintain in-depth knowledge of OrgVue (and related systems), leverage analytics and provide training and support to key stakeholders

Use data to drive strategic organizational analysis and insight required to optimize decisions both in the cost and people space (including e.g. DE&I, org health etc)

Leading People Analytics relationship with the Transformation CoE. Working closely with each of the business VPs to ensure key prioritization key products and solutions that enable measurement and analysis of key metrics

Understanding the strategic requirements and acting as a trusted consultant to develop solutions to complex problems, driving the required outcomes. Provide insights (both reactive and proactive) to respective customer groups on patterns and insights in data sources.

Research and resolve process and technical problems, unexpected results or process flaws and recommend solutions or alternate methods to meet requirements, using the technical expertise of the wider PIA team.

Exhibit strong security and confidentiality practices with a commitment to total discretion and an understanding of data privacy.

Problem solving and troubleshooting skills, coupled with a high level of numeracy and curiosity to get to the root cause and continuously learning.



What you will need:

8+ years’ experience of proven delivery working within a large global organization

Degree or professional qualification in HR, Business Studies / economics, Math’s and Statistics or Analytics, or equivalent experience



Skills:

Stakeholder management

Communication

Analytical thinking

Teamwork

Resilience

Organizational knowledge

Customer-centric thinking



Technical :

MS Office 365 (Excel, PowerPoint, etc.)

Org design and workforce planning platform (strong preference for OrgVue)



Why join us?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.



Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.