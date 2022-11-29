People Care Advisor

Job summary

Services & Solutions is an internal global P&C (People and Culture) shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised P&C services for bp from a number of geographical delivery centres. People Care Advisors are the first point of contact for P&C related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best experience. The purpose of this role is to provide guidance and support to colleagues related to People & Culture policies and processes.

Key Accountabilities:



First point of contact for employees, line managers and people advisors. Supporting full employee life cycle query resolution via live channels e.g. chat and case management

Create, update, triage and resolve cases according to our services commitment

Follow defined problem and incident management processes, escalate where necessary

Proactively seek advice on unclear processes and suggest solutions to problems

Evaluate high risk cases/trends and deliver regular updates to leads

Perform initial investigation for technical issues and triage them to the appropriate COE (Centre of excellence) or technical support team.

Diagnose individual system queries and seek resolution



Skills and Experience



HR generalist/practitioner or related/equivalent experience

Problem solving skills demonstrated through experience in case management

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively analyse data to provide business insights

Puts the customer at the heart of decision making

Solution focus – applies judgement and common sense and seeks to identify solutions which will add new value

Eye for business – ability to lead the needs of our colleagues in the context of business strategy.

Keeps up to date with internal and external context, seeks to understand the relationship between their activity and the bp business strategy Leadership & EQ Capability



Why join us?



At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Diversity Statement:



At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.