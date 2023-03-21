People Care Advisor

Job summary

At bp, we're reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we're leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Services & Solutions is an internal global HR shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised HR services for bp from a number of geographical delivery centres. Services & Solutions- People Care Advisors are the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best experience.

The purpose of this role is to provide guidance and support to colleagues related to People & Culture policies and processes. The role holder will also perform people and culture transactions and contribute to continuous improvement activities.

Support full employee life cycle query resolution via live channels e.g. chat and case management. Examples queries include: Life event queries (how to, when, where) Time and attendance queries (how to, what type, when) Reward, performance and compensation queries Coaching line managers through employee relations queries Providing exit guidance

Use our operating framework and service enabling technologies to manage queries. Create, update, triage and/or resolve cases according to our services commitment Follow defined problem and incident management processes, advance where necessary Proactively seek advice on unclear processes and suggest solutions to problems Evaluate high risk cases/trends and deliver regular updates to leads Implement in-scope transactions in people and culture applications

Support basic people and culture system(s) navigation Promote the use of self-service Diagnose individual system queries and seek resolution Perform initial investigation for technical issues and triage them to the centralized application support team

Support proactive project activities Support new joiners, movers and leavers by providing enhanced care services Identify and implement continuous improvements opportunities Support knowledge creation and maintenance Support global change and implementation projects Support cyclical people and culture activities



HR generalist/practitioner or related/equivalent experience

Problem solving skills demonstrated through experience in case management

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively analyse data to provide business insights

Risk Management – able to manage ER/IR cases responsibly, identifying, pre-empting and mitigating risk

Partner focus – Puts the customer at the heart of decision making

Solution focus – applies judgement and common sense and seeks to identify solutions which will make valuable contributions

Eye for business – ability to manage the needs of our colleagues in the context of business strategy. Keeps up to date with internal and external context, seeks to understand the relationship between their activity and the bp business strategy

Higher education qualification (e.g., A level, high school diploma) or equivalent experience. *Local market variation may apply. Experience in HR or other shared services environment is preferred