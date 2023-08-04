People Care Advisor (Centralised HR Support & Advice)

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for supporting HR Services by delivering a range of activities which may include payroll services, responding, resolving and/or escalating employee queries, providing operational support within the HR portal, Chat bot and Salesforce CRM tools, or providing guidance and information to employees, managers and HR on complex employee process and data changes, across the breadth of the Workday processes.

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting HR Services by delivering a range of activities which may include payroll services, responding, resolving and/or escalating employee queries, providing operational support within the HR portal, Chat bot and Salesforce CRM tools, or providing guidance and information to employees, managers and HR on complex employee process and data changes, across the breadth of the Workday processes.



Job Description:

Role Synopsis:

Services & Solutions is an internal global HR shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised HR services for bp from a number of geographical delivery centres. Services & Solutions - People Care Advisors are the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best experience.

The purpose of this role is to provide guidance and support to colleagues related to People & Culture policies and processes. The role holder will also perform people and culture transactions and contribute to continuous improvement activities.

Key Accountabilities:

First point of contact for employees, line managers and people advisors. Supporting full employee life cycle query resolution via live channels e.g. chat and case management. Examples queries include:

o Life event queries (how to, when, where)

o Time and attendance queries (how to, what type, when)

o Reward, performance and compensation queries

o Coaching line managers through employee relations queries

o Providing exit guidance

Use our operating framework and service enabling technologies to manage queries.

o Create, update, triage and/or resolve cases according to our services commitment

o Follow defined problem and incident management processes, raise where necessary

o Proactively seek advice on unclear processes and suggest solutions to problems

o Evaluate high risk cases/trends and deliver regular updates to leads

o Execute in-scope transactions in people and culture applications

Support basic people and culture system(s) navigation

o Promote the use of self-service

o Diagnose individual system queries and seek resolution

o Perform initial investigation for technical issues and triage them to the centralized application support team

Support proactive project activities

o Support new joiners, movers and leavers by providing enhanced care services

o Identify and implement continuous improvements opportunities

o Support knowledge creation and maintenance

o Support global change and implementation projects

o Support cyclical people and culture activities

Essential Education:

Higher education qualification (e.g., A level, high school diploma) or equivalent experience. *Local market variation may apply.

Experience in HR or other shared services environment is preferred

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Actively working to develop capability in line with the people and culture capability framework, with an equal blend of EQ, IQ and drive.

Technical Capability

HR generalist/practitioner or related/equivalent experience

Problem solving skills demonstrated through experience in case management

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively analyse data to provide business insights

Risk Management – able to manage ER/IR cases responsibly, identifying, pre-empting and mitigating risk

Business Capability

Customer focus – Puts the customer at the heart of decision making

Solution focus – applies judgement and common sense and seeks to identify solutions which will add value

Business acumen – ability to manage the needs of our colleagues in the context of business strategy. Keeps up to date with internal and external context, seeks to understand the relationship between their activity and the bp business strategy

Leadership & EQ Capability

Acts with integrity - demonstrating the bp values and behaviours.

Inclusion and working together – proactively builds and maintains inclusive relationships with a diverse set of partners.

Group mind set - remembers to look beyond individual performance to consider the bigger picture and the team perspective.

Calm under pressure and able to work in ambiguous environments.

Demonstrates curiosity, resilience and openness to new experiences.

Desirable Criteria:

Foundational knowledge of CRM tools

Foundational knowledge of Microsoft 365

Foundational knowledge of Workday or other HR data management system

Diversity Statement:

At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.