People Care Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

About Us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, finance and commercial business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

People & Culture



HR Group



Our mission is to bring together veterans, energy, and markets to power and navigate a changing world. We recognize that veterans bring the values, behaviors, and skills that will help us as we pivot to being an integrated energy company focused on delivering solutions for customers. We believe that veterans will help lead the charge as we continue to strive for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes, and closer teamwork across our company and beyond.

bp has an active Veterans Business Resource Group which provides service, development, and networking opportunities for veterans.

bp America is a:

2015 recipient of the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award

2021 recipient of the Extraordinary Employer Support Award from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR)

2021 & 2022 recipient of the Student Veterans of America (SVA) Partner of the Year award.

2022 recipient of the Veteran Champions of the Year in Corporate America from Viqtory.com (GI Jobs)

Role Synopsis:

Services & Solutions is an internal global HR shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised HR services for bp from a number of geographical delivery centres. Services & Solutions-People Care Advisors are the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best experience.

The purpose of this role is to provide guidance and support to colleagues related to People & Culture policies and processes. The role holder will also perform people and culture transactions and contribute to continuous improvement activities.

Key Accountabilities:

First point of contact for employees, line managers and people advisors. Supporting full employee life cycle query resolution via live channels e.g. chat and case management. Examples queries include:

Life event queries (how to, when, where)

Time and attendance queries (how to, what type, when)

Reward, performance and compensation queries

Coaching line managers through employee relations queries

Providing exit guidance

Use our operating framework and service enabling technologies to manage queries.

Create, update, triage and/or resolve cases according to our services commitment to Follow defined problem and incident management processes, call out where necessary

Proactively seek advice on unclear processes and suggest solutions to problems

Evaluate high risk cases/trends and deliver regular updates to leads

Complete in-scope transactions in people and culture applications

Support basic people and culture system(s)navigation

Promote the use of self-service

Diagnose individual system queries and seek resolution

Perform initial investigation for technical issues and triage them to the centralized application support team

Support proactive project activities

Support new joiners, movers and leavers by providing enhanced care services

Identify and implement continuous improvements opportunities

Support knowledge creation and maintenance

Support global change and implementation projects

Support cyclical people and culture activities

Essential Education:

Higher education qualification (e.g., A level, high school diploma) or equivalent experience.

Local market variation may apply.

Experience in HR or other shared services environment is preferred

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Actively working to develop capability in line with the people and culture capability framework, with an equal blend of EQ, IQ and drive.

Technical Capability

HR generalist/practitioner or related/equivalent experience

Problem solving skills demonstrated through experience in case management

Numeracy & analytical thinking –able to quickly and effectively analyse data to provide business insights

Risk Management –able to manage ER/IR cases responsibly, identifying, pre-empting and mitigating risk

Business Capability

Customer focus –Puts the customer at the heart of decision making

Solution focus –applies judgement and common sense and seeks to identify solutions which will make valuable contributions

Business acumen–ability to manage the needs of our colleagues in the context of business strategy. Keeps up to date with internal and external context, seeks to understand the relationship between their activity and the bp business strategy

Leadership & EQ Capability

Acts with integrity-demonstrating the bp values and behaviours.

Inclusion and working together–proactively builds and maintains inclusive relationships with diverse set of collaborators.

Group mind set -remembers to look beyond individual performance to consider the bigger picture and the team perspective.

Calm under pressure and able to work in ambiguous environments.

Demonstrates curiosity, resilience and openness to new experiences.

Desirable Criteria:

Foundational knowledge of CRM tools

Foundational knowledge of Microsoft 365

Foundational knowledge of Workday or other HR data management system

Why Join Us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We are committed to the veteran and military communities through our strong partnerships.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, differential pay offered for those continuing to serve in the Guard and Reserves, having military service considered when calculating vacation time for new hires, and excellent retirement benefits! Please visit bp.com/veterancareers for more info.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.