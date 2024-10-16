Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

People Care Advisory Senior Specialist

(Parental cover until October 2025)

In this role You will:

Thoroughly investigate and manage complex, sensitive and often exceptional queries, complaints and incidents, applying employment law and policy as context and using judgement and empathy to reach resolution.

Support the team by participating in live channel interactions.

Adopt best practice case management through our customer relationship tools.

Coach people care analysts to deliver the best possible experience to colleagues and to encourage development as people professionals.

Collaborate with colleagues in partnering or centres of expertise as examples, to manage queries, complaints and incidents as well as seeking business context, feedback and sharing the great work that we do.

Identify insights and trends to improve our knowledge base, team performance, training and processes. Apply Continuous Improvement to enhance procedures and ways of working locally and globally.

Represent the People Care team to internal partners within P&C

Create knowledge resources and maintain internal knowledge base integrity.

Identify and lead continuous improvement initiatives to improve the service we deliver and the experience of our team, (e.g., quality assurance, policy and process release management.)

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience required

Fluency in English

1 year of coaching others and 2-5 years in a similar position is required

Problem solving skills demonstrated through experience in complex case management

Proficient in using CRM systems

Proficient in using Microsoft 365

Proficient in using HR management systems e.g., Workday or other HR data management system

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer service delivery excellence, Customer Service Design, Data Management, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Discovered resource estimation and assurance, Employee and labour relations, Extract, transform and load, Global Perspective, Information Security, Leading transformation, Management Reporting, Managing change, Managing strategic partnerships, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.