Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our People & Culture Services Team and advance your career as a

People Care Advisory Specialist

(maternity-cover role with fixed-term contract until December 2023)



P&C Services is an internal global shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised P&C services for bp from a number of geographical delivery centers as appropriate for bp’s footprint. P&C Services are the first point of contact for People and Culture related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.



In this role You will:

Be the first point of contact for employees and Line Managers, answering queries on policy, process and redirect non-HR queries as required

Promote the use of customer self-service by coaching customers to utilize HR applications

Effectively manage the balance between the quality of response and customer experience and the target response time

Execute transactions in HR applications in good quality

Utilize service enabling technologies and the CRM tool by creating, recording and managing customer requests

Follow defined problem and incident management processes, and escalate where necessary

Maintain relevant support documentation

What You will need to be successful:

1-2 years of experience in a multinational environment, preferably in shared service centers

Fluency in English

Excellent customer service skills

Strong systems and computer skills

CRM, Live Chat and Chatbot usage experience is an advantage

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested