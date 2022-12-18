People Care Application Support Specialist

Services & Solutions is an internal global HR shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised HR services for bp from a number of geographical delivery centres. Services & Solutions - People Care Advisors are the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best experience.
The purpose of this role is to support bp colleagues in navigating people and culture digital applications, resolving technical application issues and to develop insights that can be used to improve the people and culture digital experience.
Key Accountabilities