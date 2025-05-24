People Care Application Support Specialist

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis:

Services & Solutions is an internal global HR shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised HR services for bp from a number of geographical delivery centres. Services & Solutions - People Care Specialists are the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best experience.

The purpose of this role is to support bp colleagues in navigating people and culture digital applications, resolving technical application issues and to develop insights that can be used to improve the people and culture digital experience.

Key Accountabilities:

The role holder will support BP colleagues in many geographies: Providing 1st and 2nd level support for all people and culture applications and data interfaces via our customer relationship management tool, being responsible for in-depth analysis, diagnosis, troubleshooting and providing solutions to issues. Examples of issues may include: interface errors, login/access issues, password resets, online course errors etc. Applying specialized technical skills to analyse complex issues involving several platforms and data integrations Creating, updating, triaging and/or resolving cases according to our quality and services commitment. Engaging with the relevant teams and handling cases through to resolution. Recording, analysing and handling incidents in line with our service commitment and incident management processes, escalating where appropriate. Proactively seeking advice from the application support senior specialist /lead on unclear processes. Collaborating with people care teams globally. Maintaining good working relationships with people and culture teams, IT&S, solutions and external service providers.



The role holder will also support projects including, but not limited to: Evaluating trends and delivering regular updates to leads Participating in technology release management testing Contributing to and implementing continuous improvement initiatives



Essential Education:

Higher education qualification (e.g. A level, high school diploma) or equivalent experience. *Local market variation may apply.

Experience in a HR shared services or technical support environment is preferred.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Actively working to develop capability in line with the people and culture capability framework, with an equal blend of EQ, IQ and drive.

Technical Capability

Digital application fix experience

Experience working with customer relationship management tools to communicate resolution and handle incidents

Exposure to HR processes and systems or equivalent

Problem solving skills proven through experience in case management

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and optimally analyse data to provide business insights

Risk Management – Identifying and mitigating risks associated with working across multiple systems with stakeholders across many locations.

Digital Fluency – able to use and explore available tools and technology in resolving issues

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp's recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



