Job summary

Services & Solutions is an internal global shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised people services for BP from a number of geographical delivery centres as appropriate for BP’s footprint. Services & Solutions are the first point of contact for people related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best employee experience.



The purpose of the role is to manage the People Care team, ensuring sufficient staffing and a balanced workload. This team resolves employee queries and aims to deliver the best employee experience. The role holder will also be responsible for managing relationships across P&C including Partnering and Services + Solutions, overseeing knowledge management and supporting global and local system and process implementations.

Key Accountabilities

Act as an activity manager for People care analysts and senior analysts’ roles: manage team resource allocation and prioritization, ensure team compliance with policies and procedures raising risks/issues as needed, support performance conversation through feedback and coaching.

Manage on the ground delivery, respond to service demands as they arise and conduct quality assurance activities.

Manage team performance to ensure service is delivered as per performance targets.

Coach team members to address process gaps, identify inefficiencies and areas of growth as part of their development and help to embed a continuous improvement culture in the organisation.

Ensure team compliance with policies and procedures raising risks / issues as needed.

Ensures queries on policy / procedures are answered accurately, within the agreed timeframes and signpost to other teams as applicable.

Manage escalations in a timely manner and provide Root Cause Analysis (RCA)

Contribute to services and solutions business continuity activities as applicable, highlighting critical resources and activities.

Represent the Regional Delivery centre to internal and external stakeholders in and outside of P&C

Build and maintain strong working relationships within Services and Solutions and the business.

Support the GBS P&C Services Leadership Team with annual planning and implement agreed plans consistently.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience required. *Local market variation may apply.

Minimum 5 years of working experience in relevant shared services environment including 3+ years of coaching and/or leading others.

Technical Capability

HR generalist/practitioner or related/equivalent experience, strong knowledge of people and culture processes.

Problem solving skills demonstrated through experience in complex case management.

Advanced capability in active listening and communication

Uses digital tools to maximize personal, team and business productivity and ways of working.

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively analyze data to provide business insights.

Risk Management – able to manage ER/IR cases responsibly, identifying, pre-empting and mitigating risk.

Business Capability

Solution focus – identifies and recommends solutions which will add value to bp and/or enhance relationships and ways of working.

Stakeholder management – Ability to engage with and influence key business and people and culture stakeholders. Uses partnering, basic consultancy skills and a ‘coach approach’ to build trust.

Business acumen – keeps up to date with internal and external context, understands the relationship between their activity and the bp business strategy and drivers, and considers the commercial implications of P&C decisions and actions.

Customer focus – Puts colleagues needs at the heart of decision making. Ability to manage the needs of our colleagues in the context of business strategy.

Leadership & EQ Capability

Acts with integrity - demonstrating the BP values and behaviors.

Inclusion and working together – proactively builds and maintains inclusive relationships with a diverse set of stakeholders.

Inspires those around them, positively influences and gains commitment.

Enables others to produce their best work, supporting ongoing growth and development.

Group mind set - remembers to look beyond individual performance to consider the bigger picture and the team perspective.

Calm under pressure and able to work in ambiguous environments.

Demonstrates curiosity, resilience and openness to new experiences.

Cultural fluency - Demonstrates an ability to work / lead effectively across cultural boundaries.

Actively working to develop capability in line with the people and culture capability framework, with an equal blend of EQ, IQ and drive.