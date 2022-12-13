People Care Lead - Application Support and Knowledge

Services & Solutions is an internal global shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised people services for BP from a number of geographical delivery centres as appropriate for BP’s footprint. Services & Solutions are the first point of contact for people related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best employee experience.
The purpose of the role is to manage the People Care Knowledge Management and Application Support teams, ensuring sufficient staffing and a balanced workload. The teams handle queries related to People and Culture systems and applications and transact on knowledge and content artefacts on the people@bp portal. The role holder will also be responsible for managing relationships across P&C including partnering and services + solutions, overseeing knowledge management and supporting global and local system and process implementations.
Key Accountabilities