People Care Lead - Application Support and Knowledge

Job summary

Services & Solutions is an internal global shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised people services for BP from a number of geographical delivery centres as appropriate for BP’s footprint. Services & Solutions are the first point of contact for people related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best employee experience.



The purpose of the role is to manage the People Care Knowledge Management and Application Support teams, ensuring sufficient staffing and a balanced workload. The teams handle queries related to People and Culture systems and applications and transact on knowledge and content artefacts on the people@bp portal. The role holder will also be responsible for managing relationships across P&C including partnering and services + solutions, overseeing knowledge management and supporting global and local system and process implementations.

Key Accountabilities

Act as an activity manager for People Care KM, Apps support analysts and senior analysts roles: manage team resource allocation and prioritization, ensure team compliance with policies and procedures raising risks/issues as needed, support performance conversation through feedback and coaching

Plans and executes of project / processes , including resource , co-ordinating and progress tracking for own activity and team .

Manage on the ground delivery, respond to service demands as they arise and conduct quality assurance activities

Manage team performance to ensure service is delivered as per performance targets

Manage team member to achieve established internal operation matrices.

Coach team members to address process gaps, identify inefficiencies and areas of growth as part of their development and help to embed a continuous improvement culture in the organisation

Ensure team compliance with policies and procedures raising risks / issues as needed

Ensures queries on policy / procedures are answered accurately, within the agreed timeframes and sign post to other teams as applicable

Manage escalations in a timely manner and provide Root Cause Analysis (RCA)

Contribute to services and solutions business continuity activities as applicable highlighting critical resources and activities

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience required.

Minimum 5 years of working experience in relevant shared services environment including 3+ years of coaching and/or leading others

Technical Capability

Experience in HR administration, systems and applications

Experience in knowledge management, portal and content maintenance

Problem solving skills demonstrated through experience in complex case management

Advanced capability in active listening and communication

Strong knowledge of people and culture processes, system landscape and data interfaces

Comfortable and competent using technology to enable and enhance ways of working and thinking

Uses digital tools to maximize personal, team and business productivity

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively analyse data to provide business insights

Risk Management – able to manage ER/IR cases responsibly, identifying, pre-empting and mitigating risk.

Business Capability

Solution focus – identifies and recommends solutions which will add value to bp and/or enhance relationships and ways of working

Stakeholder management – Ability to engage with and influence key business and P&C stakeholders. Uses partnering, basic consultancy skills and a ‘coach approach’ to build trust.

Business acumen – keeps up to date with internal and external context, understands the relationship between their activity and the bp business strategy and drivers, and considers the commercial implications of P&C decisions and actions.

Customer focus – Puts colleagues needs at the heart of decision making. Ability to manage the needs of our colleagues in the context of business strategy.

Leadership & EQ Capability Acts with integrity - demonstrating the BP values and behaviours.

Inclusion and working together – proactively builds and maintains inclusive relationships with a diverse set of stakeholders.

Inspires those around them, positively influences and gains commitment.

Enables others to produce their best work, supporting ongoing growth and development.

Group mind set - remembers to look beyond individual performance to consider the bigger picture and the team perspective.

Calm under pressure and able to work in ambiguous environments.

Demonstrates curiosity, resilience and openness to new experiences.

Cultural fluency - Demonstrates an ability to work / lead effectively across cultural boundaries

Actively working to develop capability in line with the people and culture capability framework, with an equal blend of EQ, IQ and drive.