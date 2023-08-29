People Care Lead (HR Services Support & Advice)

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The purpose of the role is to lead and inspire the HR Services and Advice team (people care team), in order to drive exceptional performance, seek continuous improvement opportunities and manage a large and diverse team. This team is the first point of contact for all People & Culture queries aiming to deliver the best advisory experience for employees globally. The successful candidate will also be responsible for managing relationships across a broad-spectrum including Business Partnering, Services + Solutions, Reward and Payroll. Responsible for knowledge management and supporting global and local system and process implementations & improvements.

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities: Reporting into the People Care Manager, the People Care Lead will be responsible for leading a large shared service delivery team which includes resource planning and implementation of future projects for supporting the annual People & Culture cycle and agenda.

Lead on the ground delivery, respond to service demands as they arise and ensure queries on policy / procedures are answered accurately, within the agreed timeframes.

Conduct team 1:1’s and coach team members to address process gaps, identify inefficiencies and areas of growth as part of their development.

Ensure team compliance with policies and procedures raising risks / issues as needed.

Handle partner concerns in a timely manner providing Root Cause Analysis (RCA) where required.

Demonstrating experience and expertise to solve complex operational issues with solutions that will improve efficiency and cost.

Embed a continuous improvement culture in the organisation by conducting quality assurance activities.

Leading, planning and supporting with individual projects which affect people Care within the Regional Delivery centre.

Contribute to services and solutions business continuity activities as applicable, highlighting critical resources and activities.

Represent the Regional Delivery centre within internal and external meetings across People & Culture.

Build and maintain strong working relationships within Services & Solutions and the wider business, building key partner relationships.

Being a strong communicator with emotional intelligence and the ability to influence others to achieve desired outcomes.

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience required.

Local market variation may apply.

Validated coaching and/or leading others and relevant shared service experience required.

Job Requirements:

Actively working to develop capability in line with the people and culture capability framework, with an equal blend of EQ, IQ and drive.

Technical Capability

P&C generalist/practitioner or related/equivalent experience, strong knowledge of people and culture processes

Problem solving skills demonstrated through experience in complex case management.

Advanced capability in active listening and communication

Uses digital tools to increase personal, team and business productivity.

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively analyse data to provide business insights and inform business decisions.

Business Capability

Solution focus – identifies and recommends solutions which will make valuable contributions to bp and/or enhance relationships and ways of working.

Stakeholder management – Ability to engage with and influence key business and people and culture stakeholders. Uses partnering, consultancy skills and a ‘coach approach’ to build trust.

Eye for business – keeps up to date with internal and external context, understands the relationship between their activity and the bp business strategy and drivers, and considers the commercial implications of P&C decisions and actions.

Customer focus – Puts colleagues needs at the heart of decision making. Ability to handle the needs of our colleagues in the context of business strategy.

Leadership & EQ Capability

People management experience in a multinational environment.

Leading/coaching a team of professionals to deliver business objectives.

Acts with integrity - demonstrating the BP values and behaviours.

Inclusion and working together – proactively builds and maintains inclusive relationships and cultural fluency with a diverse set of stakeholders.

Inspires those around them, positively influences and gains commitment.

Enables others to produce their best work, supporting ongoing growth and development.

Group mind set - remembers to look beyond individual performance to consider the bigger picture and the team perspective.

Calm and able to work in ambiguous environments.

Demonstrates curiosity, resilience and openness to new experiences and embraces change.

Ability to encourage and deliver change in the organization.

Thrives in a dynamic fast-paced environment.

Desirable Criteria:

Proficient in using CRM systems.

Proficient in using Microsoft 365

Proficient in using HR management systems e.g., Workday, SAP, Salesforce.

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

HR Generalist Experience, Human Resources (HR), Problem Solving, Strategic Human Resources Leadership, Team Performance



