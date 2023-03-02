People Care Manager

Job summary

At bp, our people are our most important asset. People & Culture discovers, empowers, energizes and cares for our brilliant people – and so can you. We’re nurturing a diverse and inclusive culture that allows our people to thrive in all aspects of their lives. We’re creating collaborative workplaces that drive innovation and agility.‎ If people are your passion, this is the right place for you.





About the organisation:



A career in People & Culture (P&C) - Services & Solutions (S+S) is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. Services & Solutions is an internal global shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised people services for bp from a number of geographical delivery centres. S+S are the first point of contact for people related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to exceeding employee expectations.





About the opportunity:



We are now looking for a Manager, who will lead the P&C shared service contact (People Care), drive its performance and seek continuous improvement opportunities. This team resolves employee queries from the UK and other countries in Africa, aiming to deliver the best possible employee experience.



In this role, as the successful candidate, you will also be responsible for managing relationships across P&C including our Partnering colleagues and S+S, overseeing knowledge management and supporting global and local system and process implementations.





About the location:



The role will be based in the United Kingdom in our Sunbury office. We are embracing hybrid working, which means this position would be split between office and remote working 60/40.

About the role:



In more detail, some of your key accountabilities will be to:

Have full team management responsibilities of managing a shared service delivery team including resource planning and implementation for supporting the annual P&C cycle and agenda.

Manage on the ground delivery, respond to service demands as they arise and conduct quality assurance activities.

Manage team performance to ensure service is delivered as per performance targets. Reviewing and setting appropriate targets as required in line with business priorities.

Coach team members to address process gaps, identify inefficiencies and areas of growth as part of their development and help to embed a continuous improvement culture in the organisation.

Ensure team compliance with policies and procedures raising risks / issues as needed.

Ensure queries on policy / procedures are answered accurately, within the agreed timeframes and sign post to other teams as applicable.

Manage escalations in a timely manner and provide Root Cause Analysis (RCA). Using experience and expertise to solve complex operational issues with solutions that will improve efficiency and cost.

Lead, plan and organise individual projects which impact People Care within the Regional Delivery centre.

Contribute to services and solutions business continuity activities as applicable, highlighting critical resources and activities.

Represent the Regional Delivery centre to internal and external stakeholders in and outside of P&C.

Build and maintain strong working relationships within S+S and the business which at times may involve the need to influence others to achieve desired outcomes.

Support the P&C Services Leadership Team with annual planning to gain agreement and implementation of plans consistently.





About you:



You will have a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience.



It would be essential that you have:

Experience of coaching and/or leading others and relevant shared service experience; people management experience in a multinational environment

HR generalist/practitioner or related/equivalent experience, strong knowledge of P&C processes

Problem solving skills demonstrated through experience in complex case management

Ability to run customer contact centres / delivery centres

Advanced capability in active listening and communication

Numeracy & analytical thinking skills, with ability to quickly and effectively analyse data to provide business insights and inform business decisions

Strong ability to manage Employee Relations (ER) / Industrial Relations (IR) cases responsibly, identifying, pre-empting and mitigating risk

Effective stakeholder management skills, with ability to engage with and influence key business and P&C stakeholders; ability to use partnering, consultancy skills and a ‘coach approach’ to build trust

Business acumen, keeping up to date with internal and external context, understanding the relationship between own activity and the bp business strategy and drivers, as well as the commercial implications of P&C decisions and actions

Customer focus putting colleagues needs at the heart of decision making

Cultural fluency, demonstrating ability to work/lead effectively across cultural boundaries



It would also be useful, but not vital, that you have:

Proficiency in using CRM systems

Proficiency in using Microsoft 365

Proficiency in using HR management systems e.g. Workday





Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!