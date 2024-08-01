People Care Specialist

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis:

Services & Solutions is an internal global HR shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised HR services for bp from a number of geographical delivery centres. Services & Solutions - People Care Specialists are the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best experience.

The purpose of this role is to provide guidance and support to colleagues related to People & Culture policies and processes. The role holder will also perform people and culture transactions and contribute to continuous improvement activities.

Key Accountabilities:

First point of contact for employees, line managers and people advisors. Supporting full employee life cycle query resolution via live channels e.g. chat and case management. Examples queries include: Life event queries (how to, when, where) Time and attendance queries (how to, what type, when) Reward, performance and compensation queries Coaching line managers through employee relations queries Providing exit guidance

Use our operating framework and service enabling technologies to manage queries. Create, update, triage and/or resolve cases according to our services commitment Follow defined problem and incident management proesses, escalate where necessary Proactively seek advice on unclear processes and suggest solutions to problems Evaluate high risk cases/trends and deliver regular updates to leads Complete in-scope transactions in people and culture applications

Support basic people and culture system(s) navigation Promote the use of self-service Diagnose individual system queries and seek resolution Perform initial investigation for technical issues and triage them to the centralized application support team

Support proactive project activities Support new joiners, movers and leavers by providing enhanced care services Identify and execute continuous improvements opportunities Support knowledge creation and maintenance Support global change and implementation projects Support cyclical people and culture activitiee



Essential Education & Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in HR/relevant business field required

1 – 3 Experience in a HR or other shared services environment is preferred

Actively working to develop capability in line with the people and culture capability framework, with an equal blend of EQ, IQ and drive.

Technical Capability

HR generalist/practitioner or related/equivalent experience

Problem solving skills demonstrated through experience in case management

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively analyse data to provide business insights

Risk Management – able to manage ER/IR cases responsibly, identifying, pre-empting and mitigating risk

Business Capability

Customer focus – Puts the customer at the heart of decision making

Solution focus – applies judgement and common sense and seeks to identify solutions which will add value

Business acumen – ability to manage the needs of our colleagues in the context of business strategy. Keeps up to date with internal and external context, seeks to understand the relationship between their activity and the bp business strategy

Leadership & EQ Capability

Acts with integrity - demonstrating the bp values and behaviours.

Inclusion and working together – proactively builds and maintains inclusive relationships with a diverse set of stakeholders.

Group mind set - remembers to look beyond individual performance to consider the bigger picture and the team perspective.

Calm under pressure and able to work in ambiguous environments.

Demonstrates curiosity, resilience and openness to new experiences.

Desirable Criteria:

Foundational knowledge of CRM tools

Foundational knowledge of Microsoft 365

Foundational knowledge of Workday or other HR data management system

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.





Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer service delivery excellence, Data Management, Decision Making, Extract, transform and load, Human Resources Policies, Management Reporting, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Stakeholder Management, Team Support



