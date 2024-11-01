People Care Team Lead

Job summary

Services & Solutions is an internal global shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised people services for BP from a number of geographical delivery centres as appropriate for BP’s footprint. Services & Solutions are the first point of contact for people related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best employee experience.

The purpose of the role is to manage the People Care team, ensuring sufficient staffing and a balanced workload. This team resolves employee queries and aims to deliver the best employee experience. The role holder will also be responsible for managing relationships across PC&C including Partnering and Services + Solutions, overseeing knowledge management and supporting global and local system and process implementations.

Key Accountabilities:

Lead a team of People Care specialist and senior specialist, ensuring effective resource allocation and prioritization. Ensure the team adheres to policies and procedures, addressing any risks or issues as they arise. Support performance conversations through regular feedback and coaching

Oversee on-the-ground delivery, promptly addressing service demands and conducting quality assurance activities.

Monitor team performance to ensure services meet performance targets.

Coach team members in addressing process gaps, identifying inefficiencies, and fostering growth as part of their development, while promoting a culture of continuous improvement.

Ensure team adherence to policies and procedures, addressing risks and issues as they arise.

Provide accurate and timely responses to policy and procedure queries, advising them to other teams when necessary.

Handle issues promptly and conduct Root Cause Analysis (RCA).

Contribute to business continuity activities by identifying critical resources and activities.

Represent the Regional Delivery Centre to internal and external stakeholders within and outside of PC&C.

Build and maintain strong working relationships within Services and Solutions and the business.

Support the GBS PC&C Services Leadership Team with annual planning and ensure consistent implementation of agreed plans.

Essential Education & Experience:

Technical Capability

HR generalist/practitioner or related/equivalent experience, strong knowledge of people and culture processes

Problem solving skills demonstrated through experience in complex case management

Advanced capability in active listening and communication

Uses digital tools to improve personal, team and business productivity and ways of working

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively analyse data to provide business insights

Risk Management – able to handle ER/IR cases responsibly, identifying, pre-empting and mitigating risk.

Business Capability

Solution focus – identifies and recommends solutions which will contribute to bp and/or enhance relationships and ways of working

Stakeholder management – Ability to engage with and influence key business and people and culture stakeholders. Uses partnering, basic consultancy skills and a ‘coach approach’ to build trust.

Business acumen – keeps up to date with internal and external context, understands the relationship between their activity and the bp business strategy and drivers, and considers the commercial implications of P&C decisions and actions.

Customer focus – Puts colleagues needs at the heart of decision making. Ability to handle the needs of our colleagues in the context of business strategy.

Leadership & EQ Capability

Acts with integrity - demonstrating the BP values and behaviours.

Inclusion and working together – proactively builds and maintains inclusive relationships with a diverse set of stakeholders.

Inspires those around them, positively influences and gains commitment.

Enables others to produce their best work, supporting ongoing growth and development.

Group mind set - remembers to look beyond individual performance to consider the bigger picture and the team perspective.

Calm under pressure and able to work in ambiguous environments.

Demonstrates curiosity, resilience and openness to new experiences.

Cultural fluency - Demonstrates an ability to work / lead effectively across cultural boundaries

Desirable Criteria:

Proficient in using CRM systems

Proficient in using Microsoft 365

Proficient in using HR management systems e.g., Workday

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.





