People Core SME (Senior HR Process Specialist)

Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis:Services & Solutions is an internal global shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised people services for BP from a number of geographical delivery centres as appropriate for BP’s footprint. Services & Solutions are the first point of contact for people related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best employee experience.The purpose of this role is to help our colleagues resolve the most complex people process queries. The role holder will also be responsible for coaching other people core specialists, quality checking activity with their assigned workstream, maintaining relationships with people and culture colleagues and leading continuous improvement activities



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

• Thoroughly investigate and handle complex, sensitive and often exceptional queries, complaints and incidents, applying process and policy as context and using judgement and empathy to reach resolution.

• Support the team by participating with case completions.

• Adopt best practice case management through our customer relationship tools.

• Coach people core specialists to deliver the best possible experience to colleagues and to encourage development as people professionals.

• Collaborate with colleagues in partnering or centres of expertise as examples, to handle queries, complaints and incidents as well as seeking business context, feedback and sharing the great work that we do.

• Help identify insights and trends to improve our knowledge base, team performance, training and processes. Work with other teams to apply continuous improvement to enhance procedures and ways of working locally and globally.

• Represent the People Core team to internal partners within P&C

• Create knowledge resources and maintain internal knowledge base integrity.

• Help identify and work with team lead to implement improvement initiatives to drive agile ways of working and efficiencies in the services we deliver and the experience of our customer (e.g., quality assurance, policy and process release management.)

Essential Education:

• Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience required. or equivalent experience. *Local market variation may apply.

• 1 year of coaching others and at least 2 years’ experience in a shared services environment is preferred.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Actively working to develop capability in line with the people and culture capability framework, with an equal blend of EQ, IQ and drive.

Technical Capability

• HR generalist/practitioner or related/equivalent experience

• Problem solving skills demonstrated through experience in complex case management

• Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively analyse data to provide business insights

• Risk Management – able to handle ER/IR cases responsibly, identifying, pre-empting and mitigating risk.Business Capability

• Customer focus – Puts the customer at the heart of decision making.

• Solution focus – applies judgement and common sense and seeks to identify solutions which will make valuable contributions

• Business sense – Ability to handle the needs of our colleagues in the context of business strategy. Keeps up to date with internal and external context, seeks to understand the relationship between their activity and the BP business strategy

Leadership & EQ Capability

• Acts with integrity - demonstrating the BP values and behaviours.

• Inclusion and working together – proactively builds and maintains inclusive relationships with a diverse set of partners.

• Group mind set - remembers to look beyond individual performance to consider the bigger picture and the team perspective.

• Calm under pressure and able to work in ambiguous environments.

• Demonstrates curiosity, resilience and willingness to new experiences.

Desirable Criteria:

• Good working knowledge of using CRM systems

• Proficient in using Microsoft 365

• Comfortable in using HR management systems e.g., Workday or other HR data management system



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Continual Improvement Process, Global Shared Services, Human Resource Management, Human Resources (HR), Human Resources (HR) Data, Identifying Solutions, Microsoft Office, Problem Solving, Solution-Oriented, Teamwork



Legal Disclaimer:

