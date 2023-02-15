Job summary

About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis

The purpose of the US People Core Specialist role is to provide guidance and information to both bp employees and People & Culture on employee process and data changes regarding the designated area and processes, across the breadth of the Workday solution. It is also responsible for operating processes in support of accurate delivery of designated people core area, including transactional support, vendor coordination, and timely and accurate analysis of system and process queries, escalations, and incidents via case management system.

Key Accountabilities

Perform transactions and manage associated tasks for employees regarding designated people core processes and interfaces to payroll.

Perform the review and approve steps to ensure these are in line with policy and established thresholds.

Support the payroll related integrations by working business errors and identifying bugs in the system as well as local process simplification / automation, as per designated area.

Participate in designated actions as part of the year end payroll and Tax activities.

Create records and documentation according to agreed standard operating procedures and statutory legal, fiscal, or regulatory obligations. This may include withholding tax and tax set up knowledge.

Ensure that employee and organization data integrity is maintained during people core administration processing, following data management processes and procedures.

Administer People & Culture policy and programs effectively and efficiently, while maintaining internal customer satisfaction.

Undertake other work in support of the country delivery team as well as the Regional Service Delivery team as required.

Provide active support around problem identification and resolution, acting as a domain expert for assigned people core area.

Engage with Americas countries and other delivery centres for flawless process delivery.

Identify, raise, and apply continuous improvements to designated area of expertise.

Support projects related to system releases, local policies and processes changes, and continuous improvements initiatives.

Crucial Education

Highschool Diploma (US) or equivalent education.

Crucial Experience and Job Requirements

Actively working to develop capability in line with People & Culture (HR) capability framework, with an equal blend of EQ, IQ and drive.

Technical Capability

Able to provide a level of support to bp employees who have restricted access to service channels due to technology or language limitations.

Digital proficiency – strong systems and computer skills and experience across full spectrum of Office programmes and analytical support tools.

Risk Management – acts with high level of integrity and respect for data privacy. Takes steps to mitigate against risks in this space and knows when to call out any concerns.

Business Capability

Solutions focus – seeks to identify solutions and make improvements to processes which will contribute to the business and enhance ways of working.

Relationship management – Ability to build and maintain relationships with customers. Skilled in active listening and can communicate effectively (written and verbal).

Leadership Capability

Is continually enhancing self-awareness and actively seeks input from others on impact and effectiveness.

Excellent personal organisational skills – good balance of being proactive and reactive; ability to manage multiple priorities and complete tasks on time.

Acts with integrity; being dedicated to the bp Code of Conduct.

Works well independently and as a member of the team, proactively providing support to colleagues on daily tasks and workload peaks.

Knows when to seek support from other domain experts.

Strong customer service skills.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!