Job summary

Role Synopsis: Services & Solutions is an internal global shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised HR services for BP from a number of geographical delivery centres as appropriate for BP’s footprint. Services & Solutions are the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy and process guides, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience. The purpose of the Regional Delivery Centre People Core Specialist role is to provide information and guidance to BP employees and HR both regional & global, on end to end employee lifecycle employee processes and data changes across the breadth of the Workday solution.

Key Accountabilities:

Have a shown understanding of internal processes including line of business specific processes & procedures.

Perform transactions and handle associated tasks for employee personal and job-related data service requests across the breadth of the employee lifecycle.

Create and implement plans for detailed execution of larger scale ad hoc projects (10- 20) that require S+S processes to be carried out in mass

Be solution focused and work closely with other Regional Delivery Centres and wider Services & Solutions teams to contribute to client and/or enhance relationships and ways of working

Build and maintain key partner relationships locally and globally.

Be an ambassador for change encouraging agile ways of working & improvements to day to day activities and subject matter authority areas.

Ensure adherence to process maps and standard data input forms.

Assist in the coordination of acceptance testing for S+S technology changes

Undertake other work in support of the service area and HR Services as required

We require you to have

Demonstrated ability to administer HR systems and processes efficiently.

Shown ability to navigate a tiered support model.

Able to provide a level of support to bp employees who have restricted access to service channels due to technology or language limitations

Knows when to seek support from other subject matter authorities

Solid customer service skills

Digital fluency – strong systems and computer skills and experience across full spectrum of Office programmes and analytical support tools

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively generate and analyse a range of data to provide accurate and timely information to advise business decisions

Risk Management – acts with high level of integrity and respect for data privacy. Takes steps to mitigate against risks in this space and knows when to raise any concerns

Desirable:

A university degree or professional qualification

Typically 3+ years relevant post qualification / after degree experience

Diversity Statement:

Why join us?At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.