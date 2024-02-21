People Core Specialist (HR Services Specialist) 12 month FTC

Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis: Services & Solutions is an internal global shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised HR services for BP from a number of geographical delivery centres as appropriate for BP’s footprint. Services & Solutions are the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy and process guides, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience. The purpose of the Regional Delivery Centre People Core Specialist role is to provide information and guidance to BP employees and HR both regional & global, on employee processes and data changes across the breadth of the Workday solution. Key Accountabilities: Have an advanced understanding of internal processes including line of business specific processes & procedures.

Perform transactions and handle associated tasks for employee personal and job-related data service requests including HR for HR requests.

Ensure that employee and organisation data integrity is maintained in Workday when performing high impact transactions following processes & procedures i.e. supervisory organisation unit changes, multiple reporting line changes, job changes, Work schedule changes, transaction corrections and rescinds

Develop and implement plans for seamless execution of larger scale ad hoc projects (10- 20) that require S+S processes to be carried out in mass

Be solution focused and work closely with other Regional Delivery Centres and wider Services & Solutions teams to make valuable contributions to client and/or enhance relationships and ways of working

Act as a main point of contact for local requests i.e. Reference requests, and support Pune RDC with out of hours critical issues

Build and maintain key partner relationships locally and globally

Mentor, coach and support People Data Specialists in Pune on operational issues and pro- actively assist with or seek prompt resolution of business blocking issues where required

Be an ambassador for change encouraging agile ways of working & improvements to day to day activities and subject matter authority areas.

Deliver record and document image management services according to agreed performance targets and statutory legal, fiscal or regulatory obligations

Ensure adherence to process maps and standard data input forms.

Assist in the coordination of acceptance testing for S+S technology changes

Undertake other work in support of the service area and HR Services as required Essential Education: A university degree or equivalent experience or professional qualification

Typically 3+ years relevant post qualification / after degree experience.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements: Technical Capability Demonstrated ability to administer HR systems and processes efficiently and effectively

Validated ability to skilfully navigate a tiered support model

Able to provide a level of support to bp employees who have restricted access to service channels due to technology or language limitations

Knows when to seek support from other subject matter authorities

Strong customer service skills

Digital fluency – strong systems and computer skills and experience across full spectrum of Office programmes and analytical support tools

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively generate and analyse a range of data to provide accurate and timely information to inform business decisions

Risk Management – acts with high level of integrity and respect for data privacy. Takes steps to mitigate against risks in this space and knows when to raise any concerns Business Capability Solutions focus – seeks to identify solutions and make improvements to processes which will add customer value to the business and enhance ways of working

Relationship management – Ability to build and maintain relationships with customers. Is building and applying skills in active listening and can communicate effectively (written and verbal)

Eye for business & customer focus– keeps up to date with internal and external context, seeks to understand the relationship between their activity and the local business drivers. Aware that HR is an enabler of the business and seeks to ensure HR solutions lead to enhanced business Leadership & EQ Capability Is continually enhancing self-awareness and actively seeks input from others on impact and effectiveness

Excellent personal organisational skills – good balance of being proactive and reactive; ability to handle multiple priorities and complete tasks on time

Applies judgment and common sense - able to use insight and good judgement to inform actions taken and ensure solutions are pragmatic

Acts with integrity; living and breathing the BP values of Safety, Respect, Excellence, Courage and One Team in every interaction

Works well independently and as a member of the team, proactively providing support to colleagues Why Join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer service delivery excellence, Customer Service Design, Data Management, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Discovered resource estimation and assurance, Employee and labour relations, Extract, transform and load, Global Perspective, Human Resources (HR), Information Security, Leading transformation, Management Reporting, Managing change, Managing strategic partnerships, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Problem Solving {+ 7 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.