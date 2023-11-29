Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

Services & Solutions(S&S) is an internal global shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised people services for bp from a number of geographical delivery centres as appropriate for bp’s footprint. Services & Solutions are the first point of contact for people related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best employee experience.The purpose of the People Core Specialist role is to provide guidance and information to both bp employees and People & Culture (P&C) on employee process and data changes with regards to the designated area and processes (Offer &Onboarding / Time and Absence / Exit), across the breadth of the Workday solution. It is also responsible for operating processes in support of accurate delivery of designated people core area, including transactional support, vendor coordination, and timely and accurate analysis of system and process queries, escalations and incidents via case management system.This position is located onsite at our Houston office.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Perform transactions and manage associated tasks for employees with regards to designated people core area processes.

Perform the review and approve steps to ensure these are in line with policy and established thresholds.

Deliver record, paperwork and document cases according to agreed standard operating procedures and statutory legal, fiscal or regulatory obligations.

Ensure that employee and organization data integrity is maintained during people core administration processing, following data management processes and procedures.

Administer P&C policy and programs effectively and efficiently, while maintaining internal customer satisfaction.

Undertake other work in support of the country delivery team as well as the Regional Service Delivery team as required.

Provides active support around problem identification and resolution, acting as a SME for assigned people core area.

Engage with Americas countries and other delivery centres for flawless process delivery.

Identify, raise and apply continuous improvements to designated area of expertise.

Support projects related to system releases, local policies and processes changes, and continuous improvements initiatives.

Essential Education and Experience:

Highschool Diploma or equivalent education.

Demonstrated ability to administer P&C systems and processes efficiently and effectively, for assigned area / process, including the understanding of legal, fiscal and regulatory requirements.

Proven ability to strategically navigate a tiered support model.

Able to provide a level of support to bp employees who have restricted access to service channels due to technology or language limitations.

Solutions focus – seeks to identify solutions and make improvements to processes which will add value to the business and enhance ways of working.

Relationship management – Ability to build and maintain relationships with customers. Is building and applying skills in active listening and is able to communicate effectively (written and verbal).

Business acumen & customer focus– keeps up to date with internal and external context, seeks to understand the relationship between own activity and bp business drivers. Aware that P&C is an enabler of the business and seeks to ensure P&C solutions lead to enhanced business effectiveness and results.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.