People & Culture Advisor

HR Group
The main purpose of the P&C Advisor role is to coach line managers to create and maintain engaged, high performing teams and support them through the critical 'moments that matter’.
The person will work closely with HR Business Partner/s both within and across segments where appropriate, HR Services and CoEs to ensure the co-ordinated delivery of high quality HR support to the business / function.
The role holder will handle relationships with key leaders for a business or function, assessing internal ‘weak signals’ to pre-empt potential ER/IR risks and coach managers to inspire and drive development of their teams, through appropriate interventions.
The role holder will operate as an advisor and coach to line managers enabling them to lead in a way that is consistent with BP’s V&Bs and Leadership Expectations.
The role holder is responsible for:
- the management of less complex people cases driving robust and fair process
- delivery of HR calendar activities such as performance and pay review and the bi-annual talent review process
- analysis of business metrics and data to provide insights
- support of HR Business Partners in delivery of segment/business/function people plans and projects
The role holder will also be the customer concern point for HR Services for all exceptions to policy, responsible for facilitating a decision on all cases.
The role holder is not a standing member of a Leadership Team which has its own people plan and agenda. However, they will be partnering a business with significant scope, size, risk and complexity, mentoring leadership teams.
STRATEGY & PLANNING
- Implement projects and activities within the client group people plan to support delivery of business strategy
- Provide coaching and advice to line management which is aligned with the broader people plan and priorities
- Support organisation change in partnership with HRBP
PEOPLE FUNDAMENTALS
Deliver reliable, compliant and secure HR operations to the business
- Advise managers in making changes to their organisation or sensitive people decisions/activities, e.g. creation of a new position in organisation / handling a suspension, redeployment, dismissal, underperformance
Ensure health, safety & duty of care for our people
- Stay up to date with the external legal context and assess internal ‘weak signals’ to resolve or pre-empt ER/IR issues
- Handle individual severance / consultation processes and support HRBP in preparing large scale transformation programmes
- Support and coach managers in handling high performing, engaged teams
- Recommend individual pre-emptive action where ER risk arises in business
- Support managers in handling informal and formal ER cases. Drive robust and fair process.
- Support HR crisis and continuity management activity as required locally
Deliver HR advisory support to facilitate resolution of everyday people queries
RIGHT PEOPLE, RIGHT PLACE, RIGHT TIME
Attract, select and retain the right people from the internal and external market, demonstrating our employer brand in a compelling way
- Advise with line on requirements for new jobs/controlled org changes before formal requests submitted
- Take part in assessment of candidates where appropriate (by exception only)
- Advise Line Managers about international assignments, ensuring proposals meet business priorities
- Mentor home managers to support employees who are ending an international assignment and repatriating / changing roles
- Support local induction of new joiners to BP
Support implementation of long term integrated talent management plans to ensure the right people are where they are needed.
- Support LMs in assessing talent and identifying critical roles
- Facilitate talent calibration, leadership planning and action planning
- Make sure individual actions arising from talent review are completed and assessed and that talent development is happening year round
- Support and coach LMs in having effective talent and career conversations with their teams
ENVIRONMENTS WHERE PEOPLE & PERFORMANCE THRIVE
Enable all our people to build the capabilities our business values now and into the future
- Support HRBP in identifying learning priorities from Talent Review / talent forums
- Ensure client groups are taking advantage of learning and development resources available across the BP University and work closely with the COE specialists
- Support delivery of appropriate local LM development interventions, including coaching and formal programme delivery
Enable a compliant and high-performance culture through aligned Performance Management, Reward and Recognition frameworks
- Advise Line Managers on how to recognise, reward and motivate teams in alignment with business / people plan
- Advise Line Managers on how to hold quality reward conversations and on and off-cycle compensation changes
- Support completion of role evaluations for controlled organisation plans
- Handle Reward/Recognition specific projects as appropriate with Reward COE
Driving engagement with our people from their very first interaction with BP.
- Ensure an inclusive and diverse workplace which reflects the communities in which we operate
- Coach Line Managers to maintain and promote an environment of respect and dignity
- Support and coach Line Managers to be role models for diversity and inclusion, through the V&Bs and LEs
- Know the people in the business area, and ensuring awareness of the ‘pulse’ of the organisation
- Degree qualified or equivalent experience/education.
Technical Capability
- Actively developing breadth across the HR technical areas (per Technical Edge) and depth in some areas. Able to provide advice and knows when to seek coaching and advice from senior colleagues.
- Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively analyse system generated data to provide insights (talent, reward, performance) and assimilate data and information from a range of sources to advise business insights.
- Risk Management – able to handle less complex ER/IR cases responsibly, identifying, pre-empting and mitigating risk. Knows when to seek coaching and advice from senior colleagues/legal.
Business Capability
- Solution focus – seeks to identify solutions which will add value to client and/or enhance relationships and ways of working.
- Stakeholder management – Ability to build and maintain relations with key business and HR stakeholders. Developing partnering, basic consultancy skills and a ‘coach approach’ to build trust. Is building and applying skills in active listening, influencing and communication.
- Business sense & customer focus– keeps up to date with internal and external context, seeks to understand the relationship between their activity and the BP business strategy and drivers, and seeks to consider the commercial implications of HR decisions and actions. Aware that HR is an enabler of the business and seeks to ensure HR solutions lead to enhanced business effectiveness and results. Puts the customer/business at the heart of all recommendations.
Leadership & EQ Capability
- Group mind set - remembers to look beyond own team to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others. Effectively balances the needs of the client with local needs.
- Is continually enhancing self-awareness and actively seeks input from others on impact and effectiveness
- Applies judgment and common sense- able to use insight and good judgement to inform actions taken and respond to situations as they arise.
- Acts with integrity; demonstrates the BP V&Bs
- Cultural fluency - actively seeks to understand cultural differences and sensitivities
Why join us?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and bold environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer service delivery excellence, Customer Service Design, Data Management, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Discovered resource estimation and assurance, Employee and labour relations, Extract, transform and load, Global Perspective, HR Business Partnering, HR Optimization, HR Projects, HR Reporting, Information Security, Leading transformation, Management Reporting, Managing change, Managing strategic partnerships, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge
