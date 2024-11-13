People & Culture Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

The main purpose of the P&C Advisor role is to coach line managers to create and maintain engaged, high performing teams and support them through the critical 'moments that matter’.

The person will work closely with HR Business Partner/s both within and across segments where appropriate, HR Services and CoEs to ensure the co-ordinated delivery of high quality HR support to the business / function.

The role holder will handle relationships with key leaders for a business or function, assessing internal ‘weak signals’ to pre-empt potential ER/IR risks and coach managers to inspire and drive development of their teams, through appropriate interventions.

The role holder will operate as an advisor and coach to line managers enabling them to lead in a way that is consistent with BP’s V&Bs and Leadership Expectations.

The role holder is responsible for:

the management of less complex people cases driving robust and fair process

delivery of HR calendar activities such as performance and pay review and the bi-annual talent review process

analysis of business metrics and data to provide insights

support of HR Business Partners in delivery of segment/business/function people plans and projects

The role holder will also be the customer concern point for HR Services for all exceptions to policy, responsible for facilitating a decision on all cases.

The role holder is not a standing member of a Leadership Team which has its own people plan and agenda. However, they will be partnering a business with significant scope, size, risk and complexity, mentoring leadership teams.

Key Accountabilities:

STRATEGY & PLANNING

Implement projects and activities within the client group people plan to support delivery of business strategy

Provide coaching and advice to line management which is aligned with the broader people plan and priorities

Support organisation change in partnership with HRBP

PEOPLE FUNDAMENTALS

Deliver reliable, compliant and secure HR operations to the business

Advise managers in making changes to their organisation or sensitive people decisions/activities, e.g. creation of a new position in organisation / handling a suspension, redeployment, dismissal, underperformance

Ensure health, safety & duty of care for our people

Stay up to date with the external legal context and assess internal ‘weak signals’ to resolve or pre-empt ER/IR issues

Handle individual severance / consultation processes and support HRBP in preparing large scale transformation programmes

Support and coach managers in handling high performing, engaged teams

Recommend individual pre-emptive action where ER risk arises in business

Support managers in handling informal and formal ER cases. Drive robust and fair process.

Support HR crisis and continuity management activity as required locally

Deliver HR advisory support to facilitate resolution of everyday people queries

RIGHT PEOPLE, RIGHT PLACE, RIGHT TIME

Attract, select and retain the right people from the internal and external market, demonstrating our employer brand in a compelling way

Advise with line on requirements for new jobs/controlled org changes before formal requests submitted

Take part in assessment of candidates where appropriate (by exception only)

Advise Line Managers about international assignments, ensuring proposals meet business priorities

Mentor home managers to support employees who are ending an international assignment and repatriating / changing roles

Support local induction of new joiners to BP

Support implementation of long term integrated talent management plans to ensure the right people are where they are needed.

Support LMs in assessing talent and identifying critical roles

Facilitate talent calibration, leadership planning and action planning

Make sure individual actions arising from talent review are completed and assessed and that talent development is happening year round

Support and coach LMs in having effective talent and career conversations with their teams

ENVIRONMENTS WHERE PEOPLE & PERFORMANCE THRIVE

Enable all our people to build the capabilities our business values now and into the future

Support HRBP in identifying learning priorities from Talent Review / talent forums

Ensure client groups are taking advantage of learning and development resources available across the BP University and work closely with the COE specialists

Support delivery of appropriate local LM development interventions, including coaching and formal programme delivery

Enable a compliant and high-performance culture through aligned Performance Management, Reward and Recognition frameworks

Advise Line Managers on how to recognise, reward and motivate teams in alignment with business / people plan

Advise Line Managers on how to hold quality reward conversations and on and off-cycle compensation changes

Support completion of role evaluations for controlled organisation plans

Handle Reward/Recognition specific projects as appropriate with Reward COE

Driving engagement with our people from their very first interaction with BP.

Ensure an inclusive and diverse workplace which reflects the communities in which we operate

Coach Line Managers to maintain and promote an environment of respect and dignity

Support and coach Line Managers to be role models for diversity and inclusion, through the V&Bs and LEs

Know the people in the business area, and ensuring awareness of the ‘pulse’ of the organisation

Essential Education & Experience:

Degree qualified or equivalent experience/education.

Technical Capability

Actively developing breadth across the HR technical areas (per Technical Edge) and depth in some areas. Able to provide advice and knows when to seek coaching and advice from senior colleagues.

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively analyse system generated data to provide insights (talent, reward, performance) and assimilate data and information from a range of sources to advise business insights.

Risk Management – able to handle less complex ER/IR cases responsibly, identifying, pre-empting and mitigating risk. Knows when to seek coaching and advice from senior colleagues/legal.

Business Capability

Solution focus – seeks to identify solutions which will add value to client and/or enhance relationships and ways of working.

Stakeholder management – Ability to build and maintain relations with key business and HR stakeholders. Developing partnering, basic consultancy skills and a ‘coach approach’ to build trust. Is building and applying skills in active listening, influencing and communication.

Business sense & customer focus– keeps up to date with internal and external context, seeks to understand the relationship between their activity and the BP business strategy and drivers, and seeks to consider the commercial implications of HR decisions and actions. Aware that HR is an enabler of the business and seeks to ensure HR solutions lead to enhanced business effectiveness and results. Puts the customer/business at the heart of all recommendations.

Leadership & EQ Capability

Group mind set - remembers to look beyond own team to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others. Effectively balances the needs of the client with local needs.

Is continually enhancing self-awareness and actively seeks input from others on impact and effectiveness

Applies judgment and common sense- able to use insight and good judgement to inform actions taken and respond to situations as they arise.

Acts with integrity; demonstrates the BP V&Bs

Cultural fluency - actively seeks to understand cultural differences and sensitivities

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and bold environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.





