People & Culture Intern

As a first step, nothing prepares you better for a career with us than an internship. Our People & Culture internship program provides hands-on, career-specific experience working full-time, usually during summer break. You will work on real HR projects that deliver tangible benefits and measurable results. At the same time, you will have the opportunity to learn about and help to solve some of the most important issues we face. You will experience genuine collaboration, and work alongside highly qualified and experienced colleagues, while you work on live projects and operations, using the latest equipment and technology. Our teams come from all kinds of different cultures and backgrounds – so an HR career at bp is always going to be exciting, substantial and full of incredible opportunities.
As an People & Culture (HR) Intern, we will help develop the skills needed of a successful professional at BP. The line manager will set objectives at the start of your summer and ensure you have the training and equipment needed to succeed. We have unique roles and opportunities available to each of our intern cohorts.
Typical opportunities would include::
Gain an unrivaled insight into the processes that underpin our business.
Provide insight and opinions on a whole range of elements
Employee and Labor Relations
Reward
HR Operations
International Mobility
University Recruitment
These roles provide opportunities to gain a deeper experience and understanding within a specific HR discipline.
The assignment will provide an opportunity to participate in substantive, value work that will improve your human resources skills, while working in a highly-professional corporate environment!
Every year, we take interns studying a range of disciplines into our summer internship program, many of whom go on to join us full-time when they graduate. Opportunities exist in all major areas of BP to explore your career dreams and develop the technical and professional skills you will need for a successful career, while earning a competitive salary and learning about the world of business. Students should join us during the summer prior to their intended graduation year. Internships are not available for students who have completed their degree or who will graduate prior to the conclusion of the internship. Summer internships last 12 weeks.
PEOPLE & CULTURE
People & Culture discovers, empowers and cares for brilliant people, and so can you. Together, we can build and enable our culture, emotionally connected leaders and dynamic teams – and help our company achieve its purpose for people and our planet.
Join us and work closely with our business by:
Always putting our people first, understanding and responding to their needs, supporting their health, wellbeing and recognising them for great work
Hiring and developing talented people and empowering them to progress
Enabling an inclusive and agile culture, where our teams thrive and add value
Developing emotionally connected leaders who continuously learn, put others first and enable everyone to be at their best
Creating energising workplaces that enable collaboration and innovation.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
