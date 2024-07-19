People & Culture Manager (HR Director / Directeur RH France)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Our purpose is to discover, empower and care for brilliant people. We build and enable our culture, emotionally connected leaders and dynamic teams – and help bp achieve its purpose for people and our planet.

Discover how our hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team.

Join our team and advance your career as People & Culture (HR) Manager for France!

(HR Director / Directeur RH France)

As we are an international team, please submit an English CV.

People and Culture team enables leaders to unlock their own potential and that of their teams, through a deep understanding of our organization and its challenges. We are trusted partners to our supported business. We foster strategic collaboration across P&C to deliver what’s right for our people and bp.

If you join our P&C entity, you will:

Develop a great understanding of the business you support and focus on support organisational change initiatives

Deliver people & culture advisory support to leaders. May also facilitate resolution of everyday queries and mentoring to drive engagement, pre-empting and resolving employee relations (ER) cases and ensuring that diversity and inclusion are a foundation of people plan and supported throughout all people management activity.

Lead and develop French P&C team to deliver the People plan for BP France.

Coordinate and facilitate the Work Council agenda and engagement with Unions and WC representatives.

Be a member of the bp/Castrol France Country Leadership Forum (CLF – comité de direction).

Drive talent management initiatives for the business they support, enabling people to build the capabilities our business values, and ensuring implementation of focused talent management processes that are aligned to business priorities and objectives, developing their impact on interpersonal efficiency.

Enable a high-performance team approach through aligned performance management, reward and recognition frameworks, owning the delivery of coordinated reward/recognition solutions to the business and leading all aspects of the annual reward process.

Demonstrate standard methodologies and identifies efficiencies and opportunities for harmonies across entities based on experience and able to work in strong partnership with key stakeholders in COE teams e.g. labour relations, talent, talent acquisition, legal etc

Work in strong partnership with Head of Country for France to deliver P&C agenda.

Deploy to cross-functional/cross- P&C projects globally.

Ensure personal and team compliance with the function's safety and ethics rules and processes, follow procedures, and provide an outstanding display of BP's Values & Behaviours.

To make this happen, you should have:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant field

6+ years experience in Human Resources

Deep understanding on labour law in France, working experience of local legislation and regulations, works council management

Track record of effective partnering, demonstrable ability to apply discernment and link value to business results

Experience of organizational change and working in a matrixed organization

Experience developing and leading teams

Proficient business English and French language knowledge is required

Ambitious, flexible and open person, who is ready to take the challenges and create something meaningful

Ability to multi task and deliver a detailed regional people agenda for France across different client groups.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our teams with multifaceted strengths, where we are proud of our achievements and where the belief of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Bonus opportunities, wide range of benefit elements

Health insurance, saving plans

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program

Why join us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



