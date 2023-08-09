People & Culture (P&C) Partner

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Are you a human resources professional passionate about building capability within our own entity, developing our P&C people to ultimately improve how we P&C partner and support our global businesses? Then we are looking for you to join the people & culture (P&C) capability team! At its core this is a business partner role and the P&C teams are your clients. Our team strives to support the P&C entity have the deep knowledge of our talent to ensure we have the right people, with the right skills, focused on the right things, at the right times. In partnership with the global P&C leadership team, P&C capability are central to building a sense of purpose to enable our P&C community to thrive.

People & Culture



HR Group



This role is responsible for supporting the P&C leaders defining and delivering the people plan that enables P&C to achieve its goals. It provides P&C support for a broad spectrum of activities based on advanced experience in this field and ensuring consistent and effective delivery of P&C initiatives and projects in line with local legislation, BP policy and best practice.

Provide business facing HR consultation and advice to senior leadership and may facilitate resolution of everyday queries and coaching to drive engagement, pre-empting and resolving employee relations (ER) cases, and ensuring that diversity and inclusion are a foundation of the P&C people plan and supported throughout all people management activity.

Provide analytics and insights to make robust people and business decisions.

Develops a deep understanding of P&C and focuses on driving and delivering organisational change initiatives as appropriate.

Partners closely with other P&C advisors and Centres of Expertise to agree and define product outcomes, and activity prioritization, employee development, performance management, coaching, etc.

Dive talent management initiatives for the sub-entities they support, enabling people to build the capabilities we value, and ensuring implementation of focused talent management processes that are aligned to business priorities and objectives, monitoring their impact on organisational effectiveness.

Enables a compliant and high-performance culture through aligned performance management, reward and recognition frameworks, managing the delivery of integrated reward/recognition solutions to the business and overseeing the annual reward process.

Drive engagement with our people from their very first interaction with bp.

Leverages agile methodologies to maximize value to end customer (business leaders, and employees).

Ensures personal and team compliance with the function's safety and ethics rules and processes, follows procedures, and provides an exemplary display of BP's beliefs.

Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant field.

Usually requires at least 10 years’ experience in Human Resources, proven capability and experience in strategic talent management, ER, change management, and organisational development. Strong leadership capability with the ability to build capability, coach and drive high performance, track record of effective strategic partnering and executive level coaching, demonstrated ability to apply business acumen and clearly link value to business results, experience of organisational change management and working in a matrixed organization, and working knowledge of local labor legislation and regulations

Experience working with agile methodologies (scrum, kanban, design thinking, etc.

Professional certification(s) in Human Resources.

Experience in data analytics and insights

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



