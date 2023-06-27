Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

At bp, our people are our most important asset. People & culture discovers, empowers, energizes and cares for our brilliant people – and so can you. We’re nurturing a diverse and inclusive culture that allows our people to thrive in all aspects of their lives. We’re creating collaborative workplaces that drive innovation and agility.‎ If people are your passion, this is the right place for you. The People & Culture (P&C) Senior Manager is responsible for delivering the people plan that enables the business to achieve its strategy. Develops solutions to complex people challenges and provides strategic direction to drive the successful delivery of key people initiatives. Manages and embeds change by leading delivery of a broad spectrum of people & culture initiatives in line with local legislation, bp policy and best practice. Builds relationships and partners closely with Centres of Expertises (CoEs) (Talent, Reward & Wellbeing, Culture, Services & Solutions) to integrate P&C services to the business. In this role, as the successful candidate, you will operate as a member of a leadership team at the business Senior Vice President (SVP) or large scale/complexity Vice President (VP) level. You will be a strategic partner, using business-driven insights and key people metrics to support decision making and determine appropriate global/ business-wide interventions. You will also act as a trusted advisor and coach to the business leadership team, and a champion for organisational effectiveness and bp’s culture of living our purpose, playing to win, and caring for others. You will be a line manager for assigned team of P&C partners driving the appropriate behaviours to achieve success, including a continuous improvement culture, whilst delivering performance management, technical development, and coaching. This role supports large scale global VPs in bp’s production & operations’ (P&O) petrotechnical enablers business sub-entities. You will partner with discipline teams across sub-entities. As the successful candidate, you will be responsible to provide strategic guidance and interface across the P&C partners supporting some of the disciplines as well as creating synergies across sub-entities (i.e. Wells and Subsurface). The role will also act as delegate for the VP P&C Production and Petrotechnical enablers. At bp our P&C business partners are an integrated discipline. Movement between businesses, teams, and projects, takes place flexibly based on business need, activity flow, and each partner’s development needs and readiness for new experiences. This allows for exciting opportunities for broad growth in both standard partnering roles, and project delivery.

People & Culture



HR Group



In more detail, some of your key accountabilities will be to:

Define how the bp people plan is delivered within their business area, supporting their teams in prioritizing activity in partnership with the business.

Develop a deep understanding of the business while driving and delivering organisational change initiatives, providing thought leadership, guidance, and coaching.

Lead on strategic resourcing plans to ensure all critical leadership and development opportunities are filled with a focus on future skills.

Provide leadership and expertise in Talent Management and Performance Management.

Focus on engagement and regularly measure and respond to feedback.

Promote diversity, equity and inclusion, assessing people policies to ensure fair and equal application.

Manage delivery of people & culture advisory support to the business, considering opportunities for continuous improvement.

Lead a team of P&C advisors and support them when needed in resolving everyday queries, pre-empting, and resolving employee relations (ER) cases.

Foster positive employee relations and create an environment for listening and two-way communication.

Provide direction and strategic interventions in reward and support the implementation of reward initiatives.

Leverage best practices and agile methodologies to maximize value of project delivery and identify efficiencies and opportunities for synergies by connecting across P&C teams.

Ensure personal and team compliance with safety and ethical rules and processes while demonstrating exemplary display of bp’s culture of living our purpose, playing to win, and caring for others.

Enable a compliant and high-performance culture through aligned performance management, reward and recognition frameworks, managing the delivery of integrated reward/recognition solutions to the business and overseeing the annual reward process.

About you:

You will have a Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant field.

It would be essential that you have significant experience in Human Resources, with proven capability and experience in:

Strategic talent management, organisational development, change management and employee relations

Strong leadership skills with the ability to build capability, coach and drive high performance

Track record of effective strategic partnering and executive level coaching

Demonstrated ability to apply business acumen and clearly link value to business results

Experience of organisational change management and working in a matrixed organisation

Working knowledge of local labor legislation and regulations

It would also be desirable that you have:

Advanced/Master's degree in Human Resources or MBA

Experience working with agile methodologies (e.g. scrum, kanban, design thinking,)

Professional certification(s) in Human Resources

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Authentic Leadership, Business Acumen, Change Management, Coaching, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Employee and industrial relations, Employee and labour relations, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Executive Coaching, Facilitation, Global Mindset, Global Perspective, HR Business Partnering {+ 14 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.