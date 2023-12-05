People & Culture Partner

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting employees and line managers within Production & Operations - bp Solutions sub-entity, defining and delivering the people plan that enables the business to achieve its goals, with engaged, hard-working teams. Provides people & culture (P&C) support for a broad spectrum of activities based on advanced experience in this field and skilled judgement, ensuring consistent and effective delivery of P&C initiatives and projects in line with local legislation, BP policy and best practice.



Job Description:

The role holder operates as a member of a business leadership team acting as a strategic business partner providing business driven insights to support decision making and determine appropriate global / business wide interventions. They also act as coach to that team, and a champion for team efficiency, values & behaviours and leadership expectations.

About the team: At bp our P&C business partners are an integrated discipline. Movement between businesses, teams, and projects, takes place flexibly based on business need, activity flow, and each partner’s development needs and readiness for new experiences. We strive to provide broad growth opportunities in both standard partnering roles, and project delivery. This role may be placed to support any of bp’s exciting business entities.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Provide business facing P&C consultation and advice to senior leadership and may facilitate resolution of everyday queries and coaching to drive engagement, pre-empting and resolving employee relations (ER) cases, and ensuring that diversity and inclusion are a foundation of the P&C people plan and supported throughout all people management activity.

Deliver reliable, compliant, and secure People & Culture (P&C) operations in support of the business

Ensure health, safety & duty of care for our people

Provide analytics and insights to make robust people and business decisions

Develop a deep understanding of the business and the people they support

Partner closely with other P&C advisors and Centres of Expertise to agree and define product outcomes, and activity prioritization, employee development, performance management, coaching, etc.

Leverage best practices and identifies efficiencies and opportunities for alignments by connecting across P&C teams

Ensure personal and team compliance with the function's safety and ethics rules and processes, follows procedures, and provides an outstanding display of bp's Values & Behaviours.

Right people, right place, right time

Build & sustain an effective organisation to support delivery of business strategy, and focuses on driving and delivering organisational change initiatives as appropriate

Support the Talent Acquisition team to attract, select and retain the right people from the internal and external market, demonstrating our compelling employer brand

Support the development of a strategic talent plan for the business, working in partnership with the talent team to ensure it is aligned to business strategy and taking into account the external environment

Drive talent management initiatives, enabling people to build the capabilities our business values

Environments where people & performance thrive

Enable a compliant and high-performance culture through aligned performance management, reward and recognition frameworks, handling the delivery of integrated solutions to the business and supervising the ongoing and annual reward processes.

Drive engagement with our people from their very first interaction with bp.

Use agile methodologies to improve value to end customer (business leaders, and employees).

Key capabilities

Partnering with the business & coaching for success

Proactive talent management & Employee relations

Strategic partnering - using business-driven insights and key people metrics to support decision making

Strong collaboration and integration skills across functions and geographies

Phenomenal communication skills and the ability to influence key senior stake-holders

Talent management and facilitating discipline tables across various enablers

Resilience – ability to thrive in constant change

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Usually requires at least 10 years’ experience in Human Resources, proven capability and experience in strategic talent management, ER, change management, and organisational development. Strong leadership capability and a role-model of best practices in building capability, coaching and driving commitment. Track record of effective strategic partnering and executive level coaching, with demonstrated ability to apply business insight and clearly link value to business results. Experience with organisational change and working in a matrixed organization and solid understanding of local labor legislation and regulations.

DESIRABLE CRITERIA

Experience working with agile methodologies (scrum, kanban, design thinking, etc. Professional certification(s) in Human Resources. MBA or Master’s degree relevant for Humana Resources

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience or equivalent in Business Administration, Human Resources, or other relevant field.

People & Culture – ‘Who We Are’

People & culture discovers, empowers, and cares for brilliant people, and so can you. Together, we can build and enable our culture, emotionally connected leaders and dynamic teams – and help our company achieve its purpose for people and our planet.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!

Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Analytical Thinking, Coaching, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Employee and labour relations, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Influencing, Job Design, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Managing workforce concerns, Organizational development {+ 10 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.