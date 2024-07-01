People & Culture Senior Manager

Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

As a member of the Global GBS P&C Leadership Team you will make a significant contribution to shaping the overall GBS people strategy. The P&C Manager will partner with the Head of GBS Procurement Function to build talent for the function while driving employee attraction, engagement, retention and development, aligned to the wider GBS vision and BP’s business strategy.

As Country P&C Leader the role will be responsible for providing P&C oversight and governance on all P&C Activities in Malaysia for all businesses. A deep understanding of the local market, LFR requirements and experience of operating in a fast paced business environment would be advantageous, as well as an ability to deal with ambiguity in a large matrix organisation

Key Accountabilities:

Strategy & Planning

In partnership with the business leadership team, define the compelling people strategy to shape and deliver your business’ strategy and build a highly engaging and modern employee experience:

Assess external trends and standard methodology in support of providing positive disruption in the business

Define the objectives, operating model, services and plans required to support business growth/performance, employee alignment, performance and engagement, culture and leadership strength

Organisational effectiveness

Drive strategic workforce shaping and planning to create and sustain an effective organisation in support of business strategy, defining the in-year controlled organisation as well as the longer term demand plan

Manage large scale, complex change programmes to ensure successful implementation of business strategy

Drive and deliver improvements to organisational effectiveness, design and change management via organisation development consultancy and interventions

Identify enabling and disabling cultural patterns and work to unleash productive cultural practices

Strategic talent management and development

In partnership with CoEs, ensure a robust long term talent management strategy is in place to support delivery of business strategy and maximise the development and deployment of internal talent

Work in partnership with Talent Acquisition to ensure robust external talent pools in line with emerging business needs Lead strategic talent management activity for the business and ensure talent discussions and decision making is occurring as a regular part of the business calendar.

Ensure all talent activities are in support of business priorities and objectives.

Partnering fundamentals

Ensure delivery of reliable, compliant and secure HR operations in support of the business

Provide expert business facing HR consultation and advice to senior leadership

Support in individual pre-emptive action where ER risk arises in senior leadership roles

Coach People Advisors in handling complex ER cases –context & oversight– and where appropriate manage sensitive or senior cases

Provide HR leadership in any crisis & continuity management activity in conjunction with local incident management team or business support team

Employee experience

Ensure measures are in place to support the health, safety & care for our people

Ensure an inclusive and diverse workplace which reflects the communities in which we operate

Coach leaders to maintain and promote an environment of respect, dignity and inclusion aligned to the V&Bs and LEs

Know the people in the business area and ensure deep awareness of the ‘pulse’ of the organisation. Use this knowledge, coupled with external context, to share valuable insights, risks and opportunities to shape the people plan and manage engagement and productivity.

Ensure plans are in place to positively impact employee morale and engagement and partner with the leadership team to ensure managers are capable of managing high performing, engaged teams

Partner with Reward CoE to deliver integrated reward / recognition solutions to the business which maximise attraction and engagement

Essential Education

Degree qualified or equivalent experience/education

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Technical Capability

Breadth and depth of experience and technical capability enabling sound judgment and decision making

Solid foundation of technical capability and experience in strategic talent management, employee relations, change management, and organisational development and effectiveness, including coaching, organisation design, facilitation, and team development

Track record of effective strategic partnering and executive level coaching

Analytical thinking – competent using predictive analytics to identify outcomes and improve decision making; e.g. ER strategies, targeted retention, succession planning & strategic workforce shaping

Digital fluency - not only comfortable and competent using technology to enable and enhance ways of working and thinking, also comfortable in the wider digital environment and the work with business transformation including people, processes and data driven actions.

Business Capability

Demonstrates ability to apply business sense and clearly link value to business results at the client group level, e.g. improved decision making, D&I

Customer focus – Puts the customer and business strategy at the heart of decision making. Ability to guide leaders through choices to best suit business requirements

Drives value-adding solutions - deeply integrated to drive business solutions, not operating as a parallel function. Proven track record of improving/adding value and taking things to the next level

Externally orientated – well connected, active in external professional communities, aware of best practice and actively shares with, and learns from others

Leadership & EQ Capability

Demonstrates capability in line with HR Capability Framework with an equal balance of EQ, IQ and Drive

Group mind-set - demonstrates an understanding of the value of, and ability to develop, high quality, trust-based relationships with HR colleagues & with the wider organisation - leaders & employees

Is self-aware and recognises and can manage impact on others

Notices morale of their team and works to positively influence this

Is developing political astuteness and is and able to work successfully across organisational boundaries

Applies judgement and common sense at scale - demonstrates strong understanding of client's business and Segment/HR Function priorities and is able to apply sound judgement / wise counsel

Acts with integrity; actively developing capability against the BP LEs & is a role model of BP V&Bs

Ability to develop and inspire others and engender followership

Cultural fluency - ability to operate successfully across cultural boundaries with sensitivity

Desirable Criteria:

Experience of GBS/shared service/BPO type organisation

Knowledge of BP HR policies and procedures

Experience of organisation change management

Experience of working in a matrixed organisation

HR qualification/accreditation

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Strategies, Coaching, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Employee and labour relations, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Human Resources Consulting, Influencing, Job Design, Leadership, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation



