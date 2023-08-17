People Data Analyst

Job summary

Responsible for supporting HR Services by delivering a range of activities which may include payroll services, responding, resolving and/or escalating employee queries, providing operational support within the HR portal, Chat bot and Salesforce CRM tools, or providing guidance and information to employees, managers and HR on complex employee process and data changes, across the breadth of the Workday processes.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting HR Services by delivering a range of activities which may include payroll services, responding, resolving and/or escalating employee queries, providing operational support within the HR portal, Chat bot and Salesforce CRM tools, or providing guidance and information to employees, managers and HR on complex employee process and data changes, across the breadth of the Workday processes.



Job Description:

Job Description:• The purpose of the People Data Specialist role is to provide guidance and information to employees, managers and HR on employee process and data changes, across the breadth of the Workday processes. The specialist administers employee data changes and manages any associated cases such as changes to work schedule, location, personal data, et• Perform transactions and manage associated tasks for both employee and organization data requests i.e., transactional corrections & rescinds• Understand how each step of the workflows work and what are needed for the desired outcome from the customer• Ability to differentiate between countries and or businesses and business scenarios of what is needed and when there may be local delivery activity• Review and approve steps to ensure alignment with policy and established thresholds• Deliver record and document image management services within agreed performance targets and statutory legal, fiscal or regulatory obligations• Ensure that employee and organization data integrity is always maintained, following global data management processes and procedures• Adherence to Service and Solutions Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s)• Willingness to support ad hoc business and Services & Solutions project work as required• Work collaboratively with other regions to identify, raise and apply continuous improvements to services• Support acceptance testing for Services & Solutions technology changes• Continually enhances self-awareness and actively seeks input from others on impact and effectiveness• Good organizational skills – works both proactively and reactively and able to manage multiple priorities and complete tasks on time• Applies judgment and insight to all activities performed• Ability to display excellent communication skills both written and verbally• An individual contributor and team player who proactively provides support to colleagues and works well within a team• Demonstrates strong customer service skills• Acknowledges, manages and mitigates risk and acts with high level of integrity and respect for data privacyEducation and Qulaification: • Minimum of 3-5 years of HR Operations/ relevant previous experience• Foundational knowledge of Workday, and CRM systems



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.