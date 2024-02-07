People Data Analyst

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

Grade JResponsible for supporting HR Services by delivering a range of activities which may include payroll services, responding, resolving and/or escalating employee queries, providing operational support within the HR portal, Chat bot and Salesforce CRM tools, or providing guidance and information to employees, managers and HR on complex employee process and data changes, across the breadth of the Workday processes.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Ensure that employee and organization data integrity is maintained in Workday when performing high-impact transactions i.e., reporting line changes, job and work schedule changes, compensation, etc.

Deep understanding of how to determine how business scenarios are best managed and by what team, building the wider teams understanding as needed

Investigate, liaise and resolve complex issues involving multiple systems and stakeholders, applying judgment.

Work collaboratively with other Regional Development Centres (RDCs) and the wider Services & Solutions to add value to client and/or enhance relationships and ways of working

Collaborate with wider bp teams i.e., Reward, Immigration, Payroll, Squad

Ensure that employee and organization data integrity in Workday is maintained, following data management processes and procedures

Willingness to support ad hoc business and Services & Solutions project work as required, requiring engaging with other workstreams/ teams

Identify, raise and apply continuous improvements to services

Ensure adherence to process maps and standard data input forms

Support acceptance testing for Services & Solutions technology changes

Essential Education:

Demonstrates capability in line with the HR Capability Framework, with an equal blend of EQ, IQ and drive.

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively analyses system generated data to provide insights and assimilate data and information from a range of sources to inform business insights

Prior experience in HR Shared Service center in a multi-national organization

Proven track record in delivering high-quality customer experience

Analytical thinking –able to quickly and effectively generate and analyze data to provide accurate and timely information to inform business decisions

Digital fluency - not only comfortable and competent in using technology to enable and enhance ways of working and thinking, also comfortable in the wider digital environment and the interface with a business transformation including people, processes and data-driven actions.

Risk Management – acts with a high level of integrity and respect for data privacy. Takes

steps to mitigate risks in this space and knows when to escalate any concerns.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

