People Data Senior Specialist

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

We’re modernizing and simplifying the way we run People and Culture in bp and our Global P&C solutions and services team is at the heart of new ways of working. Every effort is taken to ensure consistency and standardization of the HR processes across the globe. However, we understand that every country has its outstanding legal, fiscal and regulatory requirements and there is a need to support them.

The purpose of the Senior People Data Specialist role is to provide mentorship and information to employees, managers and HR on sophisticated employee processes and data changes, across the breadth of the Workday processes. The specialist coordinates employee data changes and manages any associated cases such as changes to work schedules, location, compensation, etc. The Sr. Specialist will help to perform a quality audit, UAT on the system changes, bulk uploads, etc

Key Accountabilities:

Ensure that employee and organization data integrity is maintained in Workday when performing high-impact transactions i.e., reporting line changes, job and work schedule changes, compensation, etc.

Deep understanding of how to resolve how business scenarios are best led and by what team, building the wider teams understanding as needed

Investigate, liaise and resolve sophisticated issues involving multiple systems and collaborators, applying judgment.

Work closely with other Regional Development Centres (RDCs) and the wider Services & Solutions to give to client and/or improve relationships and ways of working

Main point of contact for wider bp teams i.e., Reward, Immigration, Payroll, Squad

Mentor and coach junior members on operational issues and pro-actively seek timely resolution of business partner concerns where required

Be an ambassador for change encouraging agile ways of working & improvements to day-to-day activities

Ensure that employee and organization data integrity in Workday is maintained, following data management processes and procedures

Willingness to support ad hoc business and Services & Solutions project work as the need arises, requiring engaging with other workstreams/ teams

Identify, raise and apply continuous improvements to services

Ensure alignment to process maps and standard data input forms

Support acceptance testing for Services & Solutions technology changes

Investigate, liaise and resolve sophisticated issues involving multiple systems and collaborators.

Crucial Education:

Minimum of 6-8+ years of substantial experience in HR Shared services and preferably experience in the Workday system

A university degree or equivalent experience or professional qualification, in human resources management or its equivalent.

Prior experience in Organization and Employee data management roles

Proficient knowledge of CRM systems, MS Office

Intermediate / sophisticated of Reporting and analytics

Intermediate / sophisticated knowledge of Workday, and other HR management system

A continuous improvement approach; seeking simple, ‘best fit’ solutions to challenges



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer service delivery excellence, Customer Service Design, Data Management, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Discovered resource estimation and assurance, Employee and labour relations, Extract, transform and load, Global Perspective, Information Security, Leading transformation, Management Reporting, Managing change, Managing strategic partnerships, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 3 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

