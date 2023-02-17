Site traffic information and cookies

  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  4. People Data Senior specialist

People Data Senior specialist

  • Location India - Maharashtra - Pune
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category HR Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144081BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Responsible for supporting HR Services delivery which may include providing payroll services, supporting internal HR and cross HR Delivery Centre operational and service management reporting, resolving complex queries or provide guidance on the organisational data change process and to process organisational data change requests and mass data uploads.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Ensure that employee and organization data integrity is maintained in Workday when performing high-impact transactions i.e., supervisory organization unit changes, multiple reporting line changes, job and work schedule changes, compensation, etc.
  • Deep understanding of how to determine how business scenarios are best managed and by what team, building the wider teams understanding as needed
  • Investigate, liaise and resolve complex issues involving multiple systems and stakeholders, applying judgment.
  • Work collaboratively with other Regional Development Centres (RDCs) and the wider Services & Solutions to add value to client and/or enhance relationships and ways of working
  • Main point of contact for wider bp teams i.e., Reward, Immigration, Payroll, Squad
  • Mentor and coach junior members on operational issues and pro-actively seek prompt resolution of business escalations where required
  • Be an ambassador for change encouraging agile ways of working & improvements to day-to-day activities
  • Ensure that employee and organization data integrity in Workday is maintained, following data management processes and procedures
  • Willingness to support ad hoc business and Services & Solutions project work as required, requiring engaging with other workstreams/ teams
  • Identify, raise and apply continuous improvements to services
  • Ensure adherence to process maps and standard data input forms
  • Support acceptance testing for Services & Solutions technology changes
  • Investigate, liaise and resolve complex issues involving multiple systems and stakeholders.

Essential Education:
  • Minimum of 5+ years of relevant experience in HR Shared services and preferably experience in the Workday system
  • A university degree or professional qualification, in human resources management or its equivalent.

