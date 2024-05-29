People Data Services SME

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis:

We’re modernizing and simplifying the way we run People and Culture in bp and our Global P&C solutions and services team is at the heart of new ways of working. Every effort is taken to ensure consistency and standardization of the HR processes across the globe. However, we understand that every country has its outstanding legal, fiscal and regulatory requirements and there is a need to support them.

The purpose of the People Data SME role is to support the business in the organization process and data changes across the breadth of the Workday processes and the Interpersonal data team in day to day activity coordination. This can come in the form of providing mentorship and information to employees, managers and HR relating to this topic, coordinating and transacting employee and organizational changes through cases, supporting reorganizations by working closely with the appropriate team members to project own the changes to successful completion or providing support to the team in leading sophisticated matters & working with their leader & solutions teams on projects. The SME will help to perform a quality audit, UAT on the system changes, bulk uploads, etc.

Key Accountabilities:

Ensure that data integrity is maintained in Workday while performing high-impact transactions i.e., reporting line changes, job and work schedule changes, compensation, etc.

Work closely with People & Org Data Analysts and Sr Analysts within Regional Delivery Centre to ensure that overall operational objectives are met and to discuss continuous improvements

Solid grasp of the organization and its functions and the operation. Able to contextualize the subject area to the organization, its functions and processes

Ensure that employee and organization data integrity is maintained in Workday when performing high-impact transactions i.e., supervisory organization unit changes, multiple reporting line changes, job and work schedule changes, compensation, etc.

Deep understanding of how to settle how business scenarios are best handled and by what team, building the wider teams understanding as needed

Investigate, liaise and resolve sophisticated issues involving multiple systems and collaborators, applying judgment.

Supervise Organization Management processes and procedures are being followed in accordance to the Standard Operating Procedures

Work closely with other Regional Development Centres (RDCs) and the wider Services & Solutions to supply to client and/or improve relationships and ways of working

Main point of contact for wider bp teams i.e., Reward, Immigration, Payroll, Squad

Mentor and coach junior members on operational issues and pro-actively seek timely resolution of business blocking issues where required

Be an ambassador for change encouraging agile ways of working & improvements to day-to-day activities

Willingness to support ad hoc business and Services & Solutions project work as the need arises, requiring engaging with other workstreams/ teams

Identify, raise and apply continuous improvements to services

Ensure consistency to process maps and standard data input forms

Support acceptance testing for Services & Solutions technology changes

Investigate, liaise and resolve sophisticated issues involving multiple systems and partners.

Education and qualification

Minimum of 8-10+ years of significant experience in HR Shared services and preferably experience in the Workday system

A university degree or equivalent experience or professional qualification, in human resources management or its equivalent.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer service delivery excellence, Customer Service Design, Data Management, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Discovered resource estimation and assurance, Employee and labour relations, Extract, transform and load, Global Perspective, Information Security, Leading transformation, Management Reporting, Managing change, Managing strategic partnerships, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 3 more}



