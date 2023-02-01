Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our People & Culture Services & Solutions Team and advance your career as a

People Data Services Senior Specialist



The purpose of the role is to provide guidance and information to employees, managers and P&C on complex employee processes and data changes, across the breadth of the Workday processes. The Specialist administers employee data changes and manages any associated cases such as maternity and long-term absence.





In this role You will:

Understand the relevant procedures and processes for the relevant Businesses, as well as the internal processes

Provide first-line support to customers as required and respond to inbound queries

Perform transactions and manage associated tasks for employee personal and job-related data service requests

Perform the review and approve steps to ensure these are in line with policy and established thresholds

Deliver record and document image management services

Ensure that employee and organisation data integrity is maintained

Identify, raise and apply continuous improvements to services

Work closely with other Core People Data Services Specialists within the People and Culture Services and Solutions and the wider P&C and P&C Services community to ensure that overall operational objectives are met, ideas shared and lessons learnt.

Own the end-to-end all requests, updates, issues and escalations related to own area and pro-actively set up own priorities and support the team

Ensure that the team is informed about process changes

Investigate, liaise, and resolve complex issues involving multiple systems and stakeholders

Ensure adherence to process maps and standard data input forms

Support process improvements and updates, ensuring the Standard Operating Procedures are updated

Coordinate the resolution of business escalations

Provide support for new joiners during the on-the-job training period

Coach and mentor team members regarding specific operational issues and processes

Control processes and procedures to the standards



We have the following requirements:

Fluency in English

University degree or professional qualification

2+ years of relevant experience gained in HR / People Services working with people data or organizational data management in a multinational environment

2+ years of people data/management system experience

Intermediate knowledge of the Workday system

Foundational knowledge of CRM systems

Proficient in using MS Office

Foundational knowledge of Reporting & Analytics

A continuous improvement approach; seeking simple, ‘best fit’ solutions to challenges



At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, a wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long-term career path and develop your skills with a wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested