Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

Join our Team and advance your career as a

People Data Services Specialist - Fixed-term

(fixed-term until 30 April 2026)

The purpose of the role is to provide guidance and information to employees, managers and People and Culture on complex employee and organizational process and data changes, across the breadth of the Workday processes. The Specialist administers employee data changes and manages any associated cases such as parental and long-term absence.

In this role You will:

Understand the relevant procedures and processes for the relevant Businesses, as well as the internal processes.

Provide first line support to customers as and when required and respond to inbound queries

Perform transactions and lead associated tasks for employee personal and job-related data service requests

Deliver record and document image management services according to agreed performance targets and statutory legal, fiscal or regulatory obligations

Ensure that employee and organization data integrity is maintained during people data processing, following data management processes and procedures

Identify, raise and apply continuous improvements to services

Work closely with other Specialists within the People and Culture Services to ensure that overall operational objectives are met, ideas shared and lessons learnt

Investigate, liaise and resolve sophisticated issues involving multiple systems and collaborators

Ensure consistency to process maps and standard data input forms

Support process improvements and updates, ensuring the Standard Operating Procedures are updated and maintained on the relevant site

Support team members in resolving operational issues and understanding processes

Support the resolution of business critical issues

Support acceptance testing for People and Culture technology changes

What You will need to be successful:

Educated to university level or equivalent preferred

Minimum of 1-year relevant previous experience

Strong customer service skills

Digital fluency – strong systems and computer skills and experience across full spectrum of Office programmes and analytical support tools

Numeracy & analytical thinking

Solutions focus

Relationship management

Keeps up to date with internal and external context, seeks to understand the relationship between their activity and the local business drivers.

Good balance of being proactive and reactive; ability to lead multiple priorities and complete tasks on time

Works well independently and as a member of the team, proactively providing support to colleague

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer service delivery excellence, Customer Service Design, Data Management, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Discovered resource estimation and assurance, Employee and labour relations, Extract, transform and load, Global Perspective, Information Security, Leading transformation, Management Reporting, Managing change, Managing strategic partnerships, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.