Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a

People Data Services Specialist – Fixed-Term (appr. 1 year)

In this role You will:

Understand the relevant procedures and processes for the relevant Businesses, as well as the internal processes.

Provide first line support to customers as and when required and respond to inbound queries

Perform transactions and lead associated tasks for employee personal and job-related data service requests

Deliver record and document image management services according to agreed performance targets and statutory legal, fiscal or regulatory obligations

Ensure that employee and organisation data integrity is maintained during people data processing, following data management processes and procedures

Identify, raise and apply continuous improvements to services

Work closely with other Core People Data Services Specialists within the People and Culture Services to ensure that overall operational objectives are met, ideas shared and lessons learnt

Investigate, liaise and resolve sophisticated issues involving multiple systems and collaborators

Ensure adherence to process maps and standard data input forms

Support process improvements and updates, ensuring the Standard Operating Procedures are updated and maintained on the relevant site

Support team members in resolving operational issues and understanding processes

Support the resolution of business critical issues

Support acceptance testing for People and Culture technology changes

What You will need to be successful:

Educated to university level or equivalent preferred

Minimum of 1-2 years of relevant previous experience

Demonstrates capability in line with the People and Culture Capability Framework, with an equal blend of EQ, IQ and drive.

Proven track record to administer People and Culture systems and processes efficiently and optimally

Strong customer service skills

Digital fluency – strong systems and computer skills and experience across full spectrum of Office programmes and analytical support tools

Numeracy & analytical thinking

Risk Management – acts with high level of integrity and respect for data privacy. Takes steps to mitigate against risks in this space and knows when to advance any concerns.

Solutions focus – seeks to identify solutions and make improvements to processes which will give to the business and enhance ways of working

Relationship management – Ability to build and manage relationships with customers. Is building and applying skills in active listening and can communicate effectively (written and verbal)

Business sense & customer focus– keeps up to date with internal and external context, seeks to understand the relationship between their activity and the local business drivers.

Is continually enhancing self-awareness and actively seeks input from others on impact and effectiveness

Excellent personal organisational skills – good balance of being proactive and reactive; ability to lead multiple priorities and complete tasks on time

Applies judgment and common sense- able to use insight and good judgement to advise actions taken and ensure solutions are pragmatic

Works well independently and as a member of the team, proactively providing support to colleague

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.