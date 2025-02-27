People Data Services Specialist

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse culture where everybody can thrive. As we transition from an oil company to an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, forming teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

The People Data Specialist is responsible for providing guidance and information to employees, managers, and HR on complex employee processes and data changes across the breadth of the Workday processes. The specialist is responsible for administering employee data changes and managing any associated cases, such as changes to work schedules, locations, and compensation. The role involves maintaining data integrity, resolving complex issues, and collaborating with various teams within the organization. The purpose of this role is to ensure legal, fiscal, and regulatory requirements are met while chipping in continuous improvement activities.

What you will do:

Data Integrity Maintenance: Ensuring that employee and organization data integrity is maintained in Workday during high-impact transactions such as reporting line changes job work schedule changes compensation adjustments.

Issue Resolution: Investigating liaising resolving complex issues that involve multiple systems stakeholders applying sound judgment throughout process.

Collaboration: Work with other Operations teams within organization such as Reward Immigration Payroll to enhance client relationships improve ways of working.

Continuous Improvement: Identifying raising applying continuous improvements to services ensuring adherence to process maps standard data input forms.

Support for Technology Changes: Supporting acceptance testing for Operations & Advisory technology changes engaging in ad hoc business project work as required.

Guidance Information: Providing guidance information to employees managers PC&C on complex employee processes data changes across breadth of Workday processes.

Administration of Data Changes: Administering employee data changes managing associated cases including changes to work schedules locations compensation.

What you will need:

A minimum of a university degree or professional qualification in human resources management or its equivalent

A minimum of 1-3+ years of relevant experience in HR Shared Services

Preferably with experience in Workday system

Skills:

Psychological safety

Continuous learning

Legal and regulatory environment and compliance

Stakeholder management

Continuous improvement

Organizational knowledge

Analytical thinking

Agile core principles

Resilience

Coaching

Customer centric thinking

Technical:

Numeracy & analytical thinking

Digital fluency

Risk management

Solution focus

Behavioural:

Stakeholder management

Business acumen & customer focus

Continuous improvement approach

Cultural fluency

Why join us?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits. Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!