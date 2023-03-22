Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our P&C Services & Solutions Team and advance your career as a

People Data Services Specialist

(maternity cover, end date: December 2023)



The purpose of the role is to provide guidance and information to employees, managers and People and Culture on complex employee and organizational process and data changes, across the breadth of the Workday processes. The Specialist administers employee data changes and manages any associated cases such as maternity and long-term absence.





In this role You will:

Provide first-line support to customers as and when required and respond to inbound queries

Perform transactions and handle associated tasks for employee personal and job-related data service requests

Deliver record and document image management services according to agreed performance targets and statutory legal, fiscal or regulatory obligations

Ensure that employee and organisation data integrity is maintained during people data processing, following data management processes and procedures

Identify, raise and apply continuous improvements to services

Work closely with other Core People Data Services Specialists within the People and Culture Services to ensure that overall operational objectives are met, ideas shared, and lessons learnt

Investigate, liaise and resolve complex issues involving multiple systems and stakeholders

Ensure consistency to process maps and standard data input forms

Support process improvements and updates, ensuring the Standard Operating Procedures are updated and maintained on the relevant site

Support team members in resolving operational issues and understanding processes

Support the resolution of business-critical issues

Support acceptance testing for People and Culture technology changes

Undertake other work in support of the service area and People and Culture Services and Solutions as required



We have the following requirements:

Fluency in English

University degree or professional qualification

1 year of relevant experience gained preferably in a multinational environment – application of fresh graduates from the Human Resources field is also welcome

Proficient in using MS Office

Excellent communication skills

A continuous improvement approach; seeking simple, ‘best fit’ solutions to challenges

Knowledge of P&C / HR Systems preferably Workday is an advantage



At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long-term career path and develop your skills with a wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested