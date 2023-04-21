Job summary

Responsible for supporting HR Services by delivering a range of activities which may include payroll services, responding, resolving and/or escalating employee queries, providing operational support within the HR portal, Chat bot and Salesforce CRM tools, or providing guidance and information to employees, managers and HR on complex employee process and data changes, across the breadth of the Workday processes.

Role Synopsis:

The purpose of the People Data Specialist role is to provide guidance and information to employees, managers and HR on employee process and data changes, across the breadth of the Workday processes. The specialist administers employee data changes and manages any associated cases such as changes to work schedule, location, personal data, etc.

Key Accountabilities:

Perform transactions and manage associated tasks for both employee and organization data requests i.e., transactional corrections & rescinds

• Understand how each step of the workflows work and what are needed for the desired outcome from the customer

• Ability to differentiate between countries and or businesses and business scenarios of what is needed and when there may be local delivery activity

• Review and approve steps to ensure alignment with policy and established thresholds

• Deliver record and document image management services within agreed performance targets and statutory legal, fiscal or regulatory obligations

• Ensure that employee and organization data integrity is always maintained, following global data management processes and procedures

• Adherence to Service and Solutions Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s)

• Willingness to support ad hoc business and Services & Solutions project work as required

• Work collaboratively with other regions to identify, raise and apply continuous improvements to services

• Support acceptance testing for Services & Solutions technology changes.



Essential Education and Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree is preferred or relevant experience.

• Minimum of 3-5 years general business/ relevant previous experience



