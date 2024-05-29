People Data Specialist

Job summary

Finance



HR Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to tackle some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Ensure data integrity is maintained in Workday when performing high-impact transactions i.e., reporting line changes, job and work schedule changes, compensation, etc

Deep understanding of how to resolve how business scenarios are best handled and by what team, building the wider teams understanding as needed.

Investigate, collaborate, and resolve sophisticated issues involving multiple systems and collaborators, applying judgment.

Work closely with other Regional Development Centers (RDCs) and the wider Services & Solutions to supply to client and/or improve relationships and ways of working.

Collaborate with wider bp teams i.e., Reward, Immigration, Payroll, Squad

Ensure that employee and organization data integrity in Workday is maintained, following data management processes and procedures.

Willingness to support ad hoc business and Services & Solutions project work as the need, requiring engaging with other workstreams/ teams.

Identify, raise, and apply continuous improvements to services.

Ensure consistency to process maps and standard data input forms .

Support acceptance testing for Services & Solutions technology changes.

Investigate, liaise, and resolve sophisticated issues involving multiple systems and partners.

Minimum of 4-6+ years of significant experience in HR Shared services and preferably experience in the Workday system.

A Graduation degree or equivalent experience or professional qualification, in human resources management or its equivalent.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



