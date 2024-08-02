This role is eligible for relocation within country

Finance



HR Group



Services & Solutions is an internal global shared services organization, responsible for delivering centralized and standardized HR services for BP from a number of geographical delivery centers as appropriate for BP’s footprint. Services & Solutions are the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.

People & culture discovers, empowers and cares for resourceful people, and so can you. Together, we can build and enable our ‎culture, emotionally connected leaders and dynamic teams – and help our company achieve its purpose for ‎people and our planet.

ROLE SYNOPSIS

Shift timings: 12:30 to 9:30 PM IST (may change to the general shift)

Location: Pune (WFO 3 days a week)

Grade: J - Level 3

The purpose of the People Data Specialist role is to provide guidance and information to employees, managers and HR on employee process and data changes, across the breadth of the Workday processes.

The specialist administers employee data changes and manages any associated cases such as changes to work schedule, location, personal data, et

Perform transactions and manage associated tasks for both employee and organization data requests i.e., transactional corrections & rescinds

Understand how each step of the workflows work and what are needed for the desired outcome from the customer

Ability to differentiate between countries and or businesses and business scenarios of what is needed and when there may be local delivery activity

Review and approve steps to ensure alignment with policy and established thresholds

Deliver record and document image management services within agreed performance targets and statutory legal, fiscal or regulatory obligations

Ensure that employee and organization data integrity is always maintained, following global data management processes and procedures

Alignment to Service and Solutions Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s)

Willingness to support ad hoc business and Services & Solutions project work as required

Work closely with other regions to identify, raise and apply continuous improvements to services

Support acceptance testing for Services & Solutions technology changes

Continually enhances self-awareness and actively seeks input from others on impact and effectiveness

Good organizational skills – works both proactively and reactively and able to manage multiple priorities and complete tasks on time

Applies judgment and insight to all activities performed

Ability to display superb communication skills both written and verbally

An individual contributor and great teammate who proactively provides support to colleagues and works well within a team

Demonstrates strong customer service skills

Acknowledges, manages and mitigates risk and acts with high level of integrity and respect for data privacy

Minimum of 3-5 years of HR Operations/ relevant previous experience

Foundational knowledge of Workday, and CRM systems

Proficient in English

Ability to manage diverse cultural settings.

As this is a global role, must have flexibility in working across different time zones other than home country

Excellent critical thinking, reasoning and analytical skills, possess an inquiring, problem solving mind-set with attention to detail and accuracy

Previous experience of working in the oil and gas industry

Skills required to be successful in this role - Customer Centric Thinking, Coaching, Problem Solving, Team member management.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



