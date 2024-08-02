Entity:Finance
Services & Solutions is an internal global shared services organization, responsible for delivering centralized and standardized HR services for BP from a number of geographical delivery centers as appropriate for BP’s footprint. Services & Solutions are the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.
People & culture discovers, empowers and cares for resourceful people, and so can you. Together, we can build and enable our culture, emotionally connected leaders and dynamic teams – and help our company achieve its purpose for people and our planet.
ROLE SYNOPSIS
Shift timings: 12:30 to 9:30 PM IST (may change to the general shift)
Location: Pune (WFO 3 days a week)
Grade: J - Level 3
Job Description:
The purpose of the People Data Specialist role is to provide guidance and information to employees, managers and HR on employee process and data changes, across the breadth of the Workday processes.
The specialist administers employee data changes and manages any associated cases such as changes to work schedule, location, personal data, et
Perform transactions and manage associated tasks for both employee and organization data requests i.e., transactional corrections & rescinds
Understand how each step of the workflows work and what are needed for the desired outcome from the customer
Ability to differentiate between countries and or businesses and business scenarios of what is needed and when there may be local delivery activity
Review and approve steps to ensure alignment with policy and established thresholds
Deliver record and document image management services within agreed performance targets and statutory legal, fiscal or regulatory obligations
Ensure that employee and organization data integrity is always maintained, following global data management processes and procedures
Alignment to Service and Solutions Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s)
Willingness to support ad hoc business and Services & Solutions project work as required
Work closely with other regions to identify, raise and apply continuous improvements to services
Support acceptance testing for Services & Solutions technology changes
Continually enhances self-awareness and actively seeks input from others on impact and effectiveness
Good organizational skills – works both proactively and reactively and able to manage multiple priorities and complete tasks on time
Applies judgment and insight to all activities performed
Ability to display superb communication skills both written and verbally
An individual contributor and great teammate who proactively provides support to colleagues and works well within a team
Demonstrates strong customer service skills
Acknowledges, manages and mitigates risk and acts with high level of integrity and respect for data privacy
ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:
Minimum of 3-5 years of HR Operations/ relevant previous experience
Foundational knowledge of Workday, and CRM systems
ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:
Proficient in English
Ability to manage diverse cultural settings.
As this is a global role, must have flexibility in working across different time zones other than home country
Excellent critical thinking, reasoning and analytical skills, possess an inquiring, problem solving mind-set with attention to detail and accuracy
Previous experience of working in the oil and gas industry
Skills required to be successful in this role - Customer Centric Thinking, Coaching, Problem Solving, Team member management.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
