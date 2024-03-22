Job summary

People & Culture



HR Group



The People Insights & Analytics Lead Data Scientist will lead our team of data scientists, deputise for our People Insights & Analytics Director, and champion people data and innovative data science projects across the company. The role is part of the People Insights & Analytics team, within People & Culture (P&C), which supports bp with people data, analytics, and insights to inform and influence decision making at every level.

You will lead a team of 5 embedded experts within the broader People Insights & Analytics team. You will deliver the vision for using sophisticated data science methods to understand how it feels to work at bp linking people experience to company outcomes and objectives. You will also have accountability for scoping, designing, building, and delivering data science insights and products. You will need to be a committed productive team leader (with a range of leaderships styles to lead a diverse team), be curious, comfortable with ambiguity and have a desire to experiment.

You also need a strong background in understanding and interpreting data to bring insightful conclusions for business benefit, having created and tested hypotheses. Our remit extends beyond P&C to business partners including Communications & External Advocacy (C&EA), Ethics & Compliance (E&C), Safety & Operations (S&O). Therefore, strong business / commercial foresight, senior stakeholder management and storytelling skills are critical. Curiosity about future trends in people analytics will benefit this leader greatly, we hope you will inspire and educate the team with external research or from your track record of partnering with external thought leaders. We are a passionate team of people who are driven to raise the capability of all our HR teams, our business leaders, and bp’s thriving analytics community. In this role you will need to deliver as an individual, through others and set an inspiring data science agenda for this team.

Creating a roadmap of data science projects which meets current and future business needs.

Build a structured approach to hypothesis test / research using scientific methods.

Establish a strong team to deliver data science projects leveraging our wider People Insights & Analytics team, Innovation & Engineering team, centres of excellence in P&C, and external university partnerships.

Partner with the Employee Insights Lead (EI) to enhance insights and impact through rigour and storytelling.

Partner with the Products solutions lead to keep products aligned with research best practice and bp's requirements.

Delivering impactful insights alongside the People Insights & Analytics Director to P&C, business leadership teams and Exec board in partnership with the CHROs office.

Understand important trends from external/internal data sources and wider research to build a clear narrative.

Design and write reports to match the pace and accessibility of our business.

Drive cross-functional projects, aligning data science initiatives with overarching business objectives.

Design and deploy sophisticated analytical models that translate data into strategic insights, propelling our business forward.

Craft compelling stories from data that resonate with partners and influence key business decisions.

Lead upskilling workshops and data science programmes across our growing analytics community.

Maintaining relationships with senior leaders in the business and the executive team to show continued value and trusted partnering on people insights and employee measurement.

Working across multiple programmes and internal initiatives to satisfy the demand for insights with constantly evolving technology.

Team leadership including directing the work of managers and authorities.

Lead initiatives across a wider team without a direct reporting line.

Strong stakeholder management skills including experience of C-suite.

Working knowledge of research design, statistics and analytics, particularly in psychology, behavioural economics and/or occupational psychology.

Experience of leading presentations to senior collaborators.

Strong verbal and written communication are important, with an ability to confidently respond to questions.

Ability to deal with conflict and prioritise work.

Validated history of delivering company-wide programmes within a global organisation which is metrics driven.

Experience of collaborating with technical partners to scale digital solutions in pursuit of data science outputs to support business outcomes.

Global perspective and understanding of bp’s strategy.

A track record of success in data science, with tangible outcomes that have driven business growth.

Applied mastery of statistical software (R, Python, Azure, Databricks and database languages SQL/NoSQL/PostgreSQL).

A strategic mentality that sees beyond numbers to the heart of business opportunities.

Exceptional leadership qualities that inspire teams to exceed their potential.

A degree in a quantitative field eg. Computer Science, Data Science, Mathematics or equivalent experience.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



