The People Insights & Analytics Lead Data Scientist will lead our team of data scientists, deputise for our People Insights & Analytics Director, and champion people data and innovative data science projects across the company. The role is part of the People Insights & Analytics team, within People & Culture (P&C), which supports bp with people data, analytics, and insights to inform and influence decision making at every level.
You will lead a team of 5 embedded experts within the broader People Insights & Analytics team. You will deliver the vision for using sophisticated data science methods to understand how it feels to work at bp linking people experience to company outcomes and objectives. You will also have accountability for scoping, designing, building, and delivering data science insights and products. You will need to be a committed productive team leader (with a range of leaderships styles to lead a diverse team), be curious, comfortable with ambiguity and have a desire to experiment.
You also need a strong background in understanding and interpreting data to bring insightful conclusions for business benefit, having created and tested hypotheses. Our remit extends beyond P&C to business partners including Communications & External Advocacy (C&EA), Ethics & Compliance (E&C), Safety & Operations (S&O). Therefore, strong business / commercial foresight, senior stakeholder management and storytelling skills are critical. Curiosity about future trends in people analytics will benefit this leader greatly, we hope you will inspire and educate the team with external research or from your track record of partnering with external thought leaders. We are a passionate team of people who are driven to raise the capability of all our HR teams, our business leaders, and bp’s thriving analytics community. In this role you will need to deliver as an individual, through others and set an inspiring data science agenda for this team.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!
Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Commercial acumen, Cross-Functional Teamwork, Data Analysis, Databricks Unified Data Analytics Platform, Data Manipulation, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital fluency, Influencing, Mathematical Statistics, Microsoft Azure Databricks, People Analytics, People Analytics Strategy, People data knowledge, Persuasive Negotiation, PowerPoint Presentations, Presentation Delivery, Project Management Governance, Python for Data Analysis, Quantitative Research, R Statistics, Stakeholder Relationship Management, Structured Query Language (SQL), Team Management
